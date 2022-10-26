According to the latest statements by Phil Spencer, it would seem that Microsoft has decided to suspend the development of Xbox Keystone. The project could see the light in the future, but there will be several to wait years.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the boss of the Xbox division confirmed that Microsoft in the past has worked on a device exclusively designed for the cloud gaming, but who subsequently preferred to start the collaboration with Samsung that brought Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Korean company’s smart TVs in the form of an app. Having said that, the Redmond giant could take over the project in the future, but according to Spencer “there are years” before this happens.

“Keystone was something we were incubating internally. Towards the end of spring we switched to working with Samsung. I still have the prototype (ed, which was immortalized in a photo a few days ago) … We will make a device for streaming to a I think so, but there are years to go, “Spencer said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

According to data shared by Microsoft in the fiscal report for the last quarter, the number of players who have tried Xbox Cloud Gaming has risen to 20 million, double compared to last year. However, apparently the Redmond giant believes that the times are not yet ripe for an Xbox device exclusively dedicated to cloud gaming.

In the same interview, Spencer talked about a possible price hike for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, and games. Furthermore, she revealed that the Game Pass is generating profits and represents an important chunk of the company’s revenues.