In recent days, journalist Jeremy Peel has started an interesting discussion on Twitter, on the fact that thelengthening of development timesas well as the exponential increase in costs, can more easily lead to a disastrous failure of the games at launch, in the event that they have been designed on features that can be “out of fashion” once they reach the market, therefore considered old and outdated games. Peel doesn’t name specific names, but it’s easy to see a possible reference to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in this comment, as well as Gotham Knights or even Forspoken. In these cases, we are dealing with games with a huge production, the works of which have lasted a long time and have proved extremely expensive without however finally finding favor with the public and critics.

As far as the Rocksteady game is concerned, the question is still open, since it hasn’t come out and indeed it has even been postponed, perhaps to try to correct the shot a bit, but the answer to the recent presentation of the gameplay during the last State of Play is was quite explicit. In fact, nobody liked it, or almost: yet it is based on an interesting license and is developed by a capable team with many admirers. The problem could then lie in the fact that the open world cooperative action game has tired, especially in the form of live service, which also emerged from the announced end of Marvel’s Avengers, another similar title in concept and execution. We can imagine that, by the time Rocksteady entered pre-production, the underlying idea was exciting, with the genre looking like it needed to be a solid foundation for the future and an important license to make the most of.

To tell the truth, some flaw in the idea was probably easily detectable even 3 or 4 years ago, but the situation was certainly different at the time, as far as live service in general. In this sense, one wonders if it also makes sense to want to focus as much on this type of game as Sony has said it also wants to do, but it is still difficult to generalize a trend that now embraces numerous types of different games and in any case the evaluations must always be made on a case-by-case basis. Another victim of the out-of-time release may have been Gotham Knights, also little considered compared to the power of the DC Comics license.

We could also get involved in Forspoken: the initial idea of ​​an isekai-style action RPG within a large open world magic-based seemed a sure shot, as well as the choice of a charismatic and rather unconventional protagonist, but the problem is that the open world a bit as an end in itself has started to tire in recent years, while a construction rough bit of side quests and miscellaneous activities did the rest. If everything had come out in the period of maximum explosion of the open world, perhaps things would have gone very differently. In general, cases of this type are likely to increase, because the time between the conception and pre-production of a game and its actual release is longer and longer and making informed choices about the future becomes increasingly difficult. Furthermore, the impressive increase in production costs makes everything even more risky, as also demonstrated by the alleged costs incurred by Square Enix for Forspoken and the subsequent closure of the Luminous team, reabsorbed into Square Enix.

