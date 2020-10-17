new Delhi: One of the biggest claims regarding the country’s most prestigious and difficult civil services examination is roaming in the streets of social media. Social media claims that the Central Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reduced the age limit of general category candidates in civil services examination from 32 years to 26 years. To give viral news, a newspaper cutting has also been added to it. Heading to this news – now IAS-IPS officers will not be able to become after 26 years of age.

What is the truth of a viral claim?

After reading the news that is going viral, it is known that only the possibility of reducing the age limit has been expressed in it. It is not written anywhere that the UPSC has reduced the age limit. By reading the headings of the news, it seems that the age limit has been reduced.

With the viral news, the possibility of the newspaper’s cutting is becoming viral. It has not been written concretely that the age limit has been reduced in the Civil Services Examination for the candidates of Central Public Service Commission general category.

For information, let us tell you that a news claiming to be the same went viral on social media even four years ago. Currently, during the investigation of this news viral, such information was not found anywhere else. In the notification issued for the year 2020 Civil Services Examination, the age limit of general category candidates is only 32 years.

It became completely clear in the investigation that viral news on social media has nothing to do with the truth. With newspaper cutting becoming viral, the news is being publicized only for the purpose of creating a sensation. It has no relation to reality.