The Ukrainian defenders in the Donetsk region are probably increasingly relying on ambushes. As a result, Russia is said to have lost 130 tanks in the past three weeks.

Kiev – In eastern Ukraine, bitter tank battles are currently raging between Russia and Ukraine near the city of Wuhledar. In Kiev there is talk of the largest tank battle in the Ukraine war to date. The Russian armed forces have apparently suffered severe losses. Apparently, the Ukrainian military had repeatedly managed to ambush and destroy Russian tanks.

one on Report published Wednesday New York Times gave deeper insights into the strategy of the Ukrainian armed forces at Wuhledar. According to the report, the Ukrainian military anticipated an impending attack on the region early on and prepared the area accordingly. “We were prepared. We knew something like this would come,” said Ukrainian Lieutenant Vladislav Bayak. Large parts of the farmland were therefore mined early on. However, the gravel paths and forest roads that cross the fields and forests were deliberately left out.

“Death zones” in Wuhledar: Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly been ambushed by Russia

The idea behind it: Russian tanks should advance on the given paths and thus be lured into an ambush. Behind trees and woods, Ukrainian camouflaged anti-tank units stood ready to open fire on command. Both their own tanks and US Stinger missiles were used to attack the Russian tanks. The tank commanders were to be panicked by the surprise attacks and forced to retreat. However, the way out leads directly through the laid mines.

The Ukrainian soldiers spoke of so-called “dead zones” that result. The mines could immobilize the tanks, making them easy targets for heavy weapons. “A tank column becomes most vulnerable after the gunfire starts and the drivers panic and try to turn back,” Bayak told the New York Times. Artillery and multiple rocket launchers are also used to destroy the already damaged tanks. These types of weapons are normally only intended for use against stationary targets, but are successfully misused by the Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia is said to have lost 130 tanks in three weeks – military bloggers rage

Such ambush tactics have become a signature tactic of the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the war – and apparently with success. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia has lost a total of 130 tanks and armored vehicles in the Wuhledar region over the past three weeks. The losses were so far-reaching that they have now been limited to attacks with infantry units.

Even if these figures cannot be independently verified, various Russian military bloggers also reported significant losses. The Telegram channel “Grey Zone”, which is close to the Russian mercenary army “Group Wagner”, sharply criticized the army leadership in Moscow in a post. The “relatives of the dead almost tend to murder and vendetta against the general” who is responsible for the failures in Wuhledar. The lack of ability of the Russian military leadership to learn from past mistakes is also criticized.

Military experts: Russian military leadership ‘unable to learn from mistakes’

Also the American think tank “Institute for the Study of War” ranks the recent losses as evidence of the “inability of the Russian military to learn from its mistakes”. However, a reason for this could also be a lack of experienced soldiers and tank commanders. Apparently, the tanks in the Wuhledar region are increasingly being manned by inexperienced or poorly trained recruits. In the report of New York Times is reported, among other things, by a Russian medic who had declared in Ukrainian captivity that he had been appointed tank commander for lack of alternatives.

For the military experts of the ISW, the incident shows once again that the Russian military leadership is not able to “carry out effective offensive operations”. While the Russian army’s advance in Wuhledar stagnates, further north the focus is on capturing the city of Bakhmut. In the fighting that had been going on for weeks, you could only make small advances and, in contrast, had to accept high losses. However, Ukrainian troops may soon withdraw from the city to prevent further casualties. Almost three weeks ago it was reported that the Russian military had lost an entire elite unit in the battle for Wuhledar. (fd)