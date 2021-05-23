Yousef Al Bustanji (Abu Dhabi) The economic activity in the UAE has returned strongly to enter a new phase of recovery, starting in March 2021, one year after the start of the Covid 19 pandemic, which has cast a shadow over the national economy since March 2020, according to statistical data issued by UAE Central Bank Today.

The data showed that total payments, financial transfers between customers and banks, and check clearing recorded very high growth rates during the month of March 2021, to approach their normal levels.

According to statistics, checks clearing in the country increased by 15.2 billion dirhams, a growth of 19%, to reach 95.4 billion dirhams in March 2021, compared to 80.2 billion dirhams in February 2021.

The number of checks cleared during the same month increased by 244,000 checks, a growth of 14.5% to 1.922 million checks in March, compared to 1.678 million checks last February.

The data also shows that remittances from bank customers increased 32.2% during March 2021 to reach 351.5 billion dirhams, compared with 265.8 billion dirhams in February 2021, an increase of 85.7 billion dirhams during the month.

As for transfers between banks, they amounted to 532 billion dirhams in March 2021, an increase of 105.5 billion dirhams, a growth of 25% compared to transfers of 426.5 billion dirhams in February 2021.

According to these statistics, which show a huge increase in the transfer of funds, payments and spending between bank customers and transfers between banks as well, the national economy has entered a new phase of recovery as of last March, and an effective and significant containment process of the economic effects left by the Covid 19 pandemic has begun since March 2020.

Cash deposits of banks operating in the country with the Central Bank increased by 16.7% to reach 16.34 billion dirhams in March 2021, compared to 14 billion dirhams in February 2021.

As for bank cash withdrawals, they amounted to 15.9 billion dirhams last March, compared to 14.6 billion dirhams last February, indicating that banks have high levels of liquidity that enable them to provide the necessary financing to the business sectors in the country without pressure and with low interest and incentives for investment.

The data also shows that banks increased their investments in certificates of deposit by 11.4 billion dirhams in March 2021 to reach 147.4 billion dirhams, compared to a balance of 146 billion dirhams in the previous February.

The Central Bank issues certificates of deposit as one of the indirect monetary policy tools, to help banks operating in the country to invest the excess liquidity with them.

According to the data, the foreign assets of the Central Bank rose to 392.4 billion dirhams in March 2021 compared to 385.2 billion dirhams in February 2021, which is a very important indicator that shows the competitiveness of the UAE economy in relation to foreign markets, as the data suggests an increase in the state’s total account surplus and the balance of payments. .

As a result of the total changes, the total assets of the Central Bank rose to 470 billion dirhams by the end of March 2021 compared to 462.8 billion dirhams in February 2021, an increase of 7.2 billion dirhams, a growth of 1.6% during the month.