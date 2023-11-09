The flu usually kills the young, the elderly and the sick. That made the 1918 virus unusual, or so the story goes: It killed healthy young people as easily as those who were frail or chronically ill.

Doctors at the time reported that the virus was indiscriminate and killed at least 50 million people, or between 1.3 and 3 percent of the world’s population. Covid, in contrast, killed 0.09 percent of the population.

But a paper recently published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences challenges that persistent narrative. Studying the skeletons of people who died in the 1918 outbreak, researchers reported that people who suffered from chronic diseases or nutritional deficiencies were more than twice as likely to die as those without those conditions, regardless of their age.

The 1918 virus killed young people, but, as the article suggests, it is no exception to the observation that infectious diseases more easily kill the frailest and sickest people.

“We should never expect a non-accidental cause of death to be indiscriminate,” said Sharon DeWitte, an anthropologist at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and an author of the paper.

There was an enigma regarding who died from the 1918 flu, fueling speculation that health was not protection. The flu mortality curve was W-shaped. Mortality curves are typically U-shaped, indicating that infants with immature immune systems and older people have the highest mortality rates.

That W arose because mortality rates skyrocketed in people between 20 and 40 years old, as well as in babies and the elderly. This seemed to indicate that young adults were extremely vulnerable and, according to numerous contemporary reports, it did not matter whether they were healthy or chronically ill.

In one report, Colonel Victor Vaughan, an eminent pathologist, wrote that he had seen “hundreds of young men in the uniforms of their country, entering the wards in groups of 10 or more” at Fort Devens, in Massachusetts. The next morning, “the bodies were piled in the pavilion like firewood.”

The influenza pandemic, he wrote, “was taking its toll on the most robust, sparing neither soldiers nor civilians, and flaunting its red flag before science.”

At that time there were no antibiotics or vaccines against childhood diseases and tuberculosis was widespread among young adults. When people have had persistent illnesses like tuberculosis or cancer, or other stressors like nutritional deficiencies, their pimples develop small bumps. Amanda Wissler, an anthropologist at McMaster University in Ontario and lead author of the paper, and DeWitte studied skeletons in the collection of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History in Ohio.

The researchers examined the shins of 81 people between 18 and 80 years old who died in the 1918 pandemic. Twenty-six of them were between 20 and 40 years old. For comparison, the researchers examined the bones of 288 people who died before the pandemic.

Those whose bones indicated they were fragile when they became infected—whether young adults or older people—were, without a doubt, the most vulnerable. Many healthy people also died, but those with chronic illnesses were much more likely to die.

Peter Palese, an influenza expert at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, said the W-shaped mortality curve in 1918 means that people over 30 or 40 had probably been exposed to a similar virus that He had given them some protection. The younger adults had not been exposed.

