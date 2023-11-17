In the first nine months of 2023, private industrial production in Venezuela fell 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. After a few months of economic recovery, the country suffered a setback from which, apparently, he is beginning to recover.

(Also read: There would be a possible prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela: would Álex Saab be there?)

But, in this third quarter, several sectors rebounded again, especially regarding manufacturing production. The figure was stable at a contraction of 0.1 percent, as a result of the relief of sanctions and oil sales.

The data was provided by Conindustria through the Industrial Situation Survey, which not only showed that the fall in production stopped – although small – but that, In addition, industrialists have a better outlook for the year 2024.

According to the study, 98 percent of industrialists agree with the easing of economic sanctions announced by the United States. “This is positive news for everyone, and particularly 74% of those consulted predict that the country’s situation will improve within a year,” said Luigi Pisella, president of Conindustria.

(Also read: ‘With sanctions or without sanctions’, Maduro affirmed that there will be elections in 2024)

In this period, private salaries at the primary level stood at 199 dollars per month per worker, bank credit also increased and went from 600 million dollars to 1,239 million dollars, which which represents 1 percent of GDP, although the ideal is at least 10 percent.

Influence of sanctions

98 percent of those surveyed agree with the relaxation of sanctions, says Conindustria, which has repeatedly requested their lifting.

On November 18 It has been a month since the US eased sanctions through which it grants licenses to Petróleos de Venezuela, Minerven (gold) and allows transactions from the Central Bank of Venezuela. In addition to increasing the production of Chevrón, which has already been operating in the country for more than a year.

(You may be interested: Venezuelan economy emerged from the recession by growing 2.4 percent, according to observatory)

With this panorama, There is talk of around 30 percent more income, money that was not received a few months ago. Oil production grew from 600 thousand barrels per day in 2022 to more than 700 thousand in 2023 and with an important component: sale of oil without discount.

These benefits are considered by industrialists and that is why they estimate that 2024 will be better and they prefer not to get involved in political issues but bet that the US will continue to relax sanctions.

However, the United States has said that if it does not release the political prisoners and eliminate the disqualifications of opponents like María Corina Machado, it could impose the restrictions again.. Businessmen are cautious and are betting that there will be no setback.



Venezuela, in figures

Unfortunately, the very small stability of the economy continues to affect the population and commerce in general. The survey revealed that Venezuelan products increased 62 percent compared to imported ones and it is still cheaper to buy foreign items. This is due to the poor quality of services in the country since fuel, tax obstacles and smuggling they make products more expensive.

Around 83 percent of companies stated that they had imported, which translates into 45 percent of what Venezuelans consume is imported. But in addition, the industry would need about 4,000 million dollars to fully reactivate, since Currently only 35 percent of the installed capacity is operational.



According to the analysis of the data, the six factors that impact national production are low demand, with 90 percent; unfair competition from imported products, with 85 percent; the lack of financing, with 68 percent; the excessive fiscal and parafiscal taxes, with 65 percent; the macroeconomic environment accounted for 48 percent and illicit trade for 47 percent.

Similarly, in the January-September 2023 period, large and small companies contracted 9.1 percent and 22.5 percent, respectively; while the medians grew 4.7 percent, all compared to 2022.

Colombia as a partner

For the president of Conindustria, Luigi Pisella, It is important to continue working on the commercial relationship with Colombia, especially due to the issue of smuggling that continues to affect Venezuelan producers.

For example, Colombian soft drinks continue to enter irregularly, compromising the national industry.

But in regulated products, the binational exchange grew 19 percent and it is expected that of the 300 million dollars in which it is located, it could reach 1,000 million dollars in one or two years.

The balance remains unfavorable for Venezuela, which only managed to increase 70 million dollars in that exchange, which is why Pisella called to intensify the applications and reviews of trade agreements.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS