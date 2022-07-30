Home page World

Of: Lucas Maier

Azov Regiment: The battered should belong to this. (Archive image) © -/dpa

Another video from the Ukraine war shows disturbing scenes. A suspected pro-Russian soldier is supposed to castrate a prisoner inside.

Sieverodonetsk – Der Ukraine war is repeatedly documented in videos on the Internet. These often include those with alleged war crimes. Recently, a video made the rounds, which is supposed to show the mutilation of a prisoner.

Aric Toler, a research specialist for the collective bellingcat, has now evaluated the video. Opposite of Times should he have confirmed the authenticity of the video, how L’essential quoted the British newspaper.

Horror video from Ukraine: Pro-Russian soldiers are said to have castrated prisoners

In the video that fr.de is available, a soldier can be seen lying on the ground. The man’s arms are tied behind his back. Two men are standing to his left and right, another is filming the situation. The man on the left wears a conspicuous hat and blue surgical gloves. In his right hand he holds a green carpet knife.

The soldier on the ground struggles against the men’s grasp. The actor gets on the legs of the apparent prisoner to sedate him. One of the tormentors keeps stepping on the neck and head of the man who is lying on the ground. Later in the video, the man with the box cutter bends down to mutilate the prisoner. Judging by the moans, the prisoner was gagged before the ordeal.

War crimes video: Neither Russia nor Ukraine have commented so far

Neither the Russian side nor the Ukrainian side have commented on the video so far. But the analyst Aric Toler was able to identify the alleged perpetrator. It is said to be a soldier originally from a Russian region on the Caspian Sea.

Identity is considered certain: research collective suspects soldiers of a Chechen unit behind it

Identification was only possible because the alleged perpetrator was previously informed by the Russian news Agency Ria Novosti filmed at the Azov chemical plant in Severodonetsk. Above all hat and shoes should have helped with the identification.

He is said to belong to a notorious Chechen unit, according to the Luxembourg daily L’essential reported. Another video is said to show the murder of the man mutilated in the first video, according to social media channels, but this has not yet been verified.

Azov Regiment: The mutilated could belong to this unit

The prisoner could be a member of the Azov regiment. Under Aric Toler’s Twitter post, he attached pictures of suspected comrades of the perpetrator, who were in the video by Ria Novosti assigned to the same unit.

At least two of the men can be seen in the pictures giving Hitler salutes. Whether the men who raised their right arm in the fascist salute are actually members of the same unit as the perpetrator has not yet been independently confirmed. Again and again show videos of prisoners from the Ukraine war. (Lucas Maier)