For quite some time, it has been established that the largest number of employees of Nintendo It has always been of the masculine gender, something that presumably has sought to balance a little more. The company’s financial report was recently released, and unfortunately, the number of women has not grown enough compared to previous comparisons.

As mentioned in the papers, only the 4.2% of business managers in Japan are women. This is a number that has remained unchanged since 2021in fact they implemented their own initiative known as ‘Nintendo Women and Allies’, with a commitment to promote the careers of the female part, interest that is scarce.

Added to this is the fact that women in the company earn an average of 72% of what men receive, but Nintendo he clarifies that it is more due to different time issues, since there are certain people who stay beyond the normal hours and also for reasons of seniority.

Here the comment:

The pay gap between regular male and female employees is primarily due to differences in seniority and average age. There is no difference in treatment between men and women in terms of salaries or evaluation systems.

A global number of managers of Nintendo in all parts of the world, mentioning that 23.5% of company managers worldwide were women, a drop from 2021 which was 23.7%. So there are situations that are not yet 100% changing or maybe left in the background.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It’s not really surprising that this kind of thing happens, but at least it’s looking to make the laws a little fairer. In addition, the issue of salary is more due to the seniority of people and, above all, positions with more responsibilities.