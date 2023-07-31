These days a well-known leaker seems sure that we will never see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti arrive on the market, canceled by NVIDIA to focus on the future 50 series.

According to a well-known leaker we will never see the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti hit the market so long rumored that it could have been the next flagship graphics card in the 40 series. We must recognize that the news does not catch us completely unprepared given the confusion with which new GPUs are now being launched. If over the years we have been used to scheduled presentations and announcements relating to “smooth” graphics cards and then, after some time, seeing the enhanced Ti versions arrive, nowadays this lineup seems to have been abandoned. Prices have also grown considerably and despite the excellent performance in terms of performance of the latest generation of NVIDIA GPUs, sales seem to be below expectations according to a long series of rumors and market analyses.

No more Ti for this generation NVIDIA may end this generation of GPUs without releasing any more Ti versions For this reason, if the cancellation of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti, it would not be surprising, also considering the monstrous price it could have had. By deleting this version, NVIDIA will be able to fully focus on the 50 seriesand thus ended the offer of the current range with the cards already presented and now on the market. This decision could also affect the Ti version of the RTX 4080, leaving the RTX 4070 Ti as the highest exponent of this product line; it is good to remember that the current GeForce RTX 4070 Ti was actually born as a “smaller” version in price and performance of the GeForce RTX 4080, removed after the announcement and returned to the market under another name. See also PlayStation Plus Essential lineup for November leaks As mentioned, the sales of the 40 series have certainly led NVIDIA to make some reflections, above all because the greatest decrease in turnover is due to the top of the range; offering two more high-priced graphics cards certainly wouldn’t raise revenue or interest in the more expensive GPUs in the series.

Eyes on the GeForce RTX 5090 Is NVIDIA Focusing All Attention on the Next Generation of GPUs? In fact, there is already talk of RTX 5090the card that will be the top of the range of the next generation of NVIDIA, Ti permitting version, which is rumored to be equipped with a512-bit memory bus, making a huge leap forward from today’s 384-bit. Such a high bus leads us to think that GDDR memories could be there too GDDR7; the time may be ripe to see this evolution, with some manufacturers already ready with this new technology such as Samsung. We can also assume that the bandwidth speed could reach 32Gbpsdoubling the current performance of the GeForce RTX 4090. To all this could also be added a new architecture not yet unveiled by NVIDIA, the evolution of architecture Ada Lovelace, which combined with previous data and rumors would lead the performance of the 50 series to be better than the current generation between 2 and 2.6 times. Take all this as pure speculation as before receiving concrete information regarding the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 we will certainly have to wait for next year, with a debut on the market that could only arrive in 2025. See also Photos of Lady Gaga on the set of Joker 2