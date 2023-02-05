Your parents may have said they didn’t have a favorite, but that was a lie. And if you’re in doubt about who their favorite was, we’ve got some bad news for you. Especially if you are an only child. Here at the editorial office we also have brands that we sometimes find just a bit more sympathetic than others, although we will never admit that – if asked.

Take Mazda for example. They are stubborn as hell and you have to appreciate that. They’re coming soon with a brand new straight-six, a Wankel engine for an EV, they have a gasoline engine that works like a diesel and they still refuse to build cars that aren’t fun to drive. It’s just a brand we’d like to see succeed so they come out with more stuff like this.

This Mazda CX-60 PHEV is a little late

When Mazda announced that they were finally going to build a PHEV, we had high expectations. You would say that the Japanese have had plenty of time to quietly watch and learn from the rest. Unfortunately, the practice turns out to be slightly different.

We already drove the CX-60 a few months ago. Then we were told that the test cars were really pre-production models and that a lot of our objections would still receive attention.

For example, the electric motor sometimes made a lot of noise, such that it seemed to be idling at traffic lights. The dampers were too stiff for a family car and the brake pedal was a bit spongy. In addition, the powertrain (even in EV mode) regularly wanted to buck and things did not respond very urgently to the accelerator pedal.

This Mazda CX-60 PHEV is no longer a pre-production model

Fortunately, Mazda took the feedback from the first drivers to work, after which the brand came up with an electric motor that sometimes makes a lot of noise and seems to be idling at the traffic light, stiff dampers, a choppy powertrain, a spongy brake pedal and a lack of urgency.

It is almost as if the high weight of the CX-60 PHEV has not been taken into account, causing the mass to continue to rise at thresholds and the car, as it were, launched. Only when you put the accelerator in the kickdown pushes, the 327 horsepower is aptly addressed.

A little spontaneous overtaking is therefore not possible. Making the brake pedal feel natural when the car mainly brakes on the electric motors is a difficult job, but other brands have now also done this.

There are plenty of pluses

It’s a shame, because in terms of design for both the interior and the exterior, Mazda has it all. The CX-60 looks stately (although we think the headlights are a bit small) and the interior looks – especially in this chic Takumi version – absolutely exquisite. The steering wheel and seats can be adjusted to a suitable position for even the tallest people, although you have less legroom in the back than in the smaller CX-5.

Good hope for other engines

However, all is not lost, because petrol and diesel versions of this Mazda CX-60 PHEV are also on the way. The petrol version even gets the aforementioned thoroughbred six-in-line with rear-wheel drive. That less complicated powertrain will hopefully work more smoothly, the lower weight may provide more comfortable handling and the lack of batteries may provide more interior space. Until then, you might be better off going for the cheaper Mazda CX-5.

Specifications of the Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV Takumi (2023)

engine

2,488 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

327 hp @ 6,000 rpm

500 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds

top 200 km/h

Consumption (average)

1.5 l/100 km

33 g/km CO2 A Label

Dimensions

4,745×1,890x

1,686 mm (lxwxh)

2,870mm (wheelbase)

2,056 kilograms

50 l (petrol)

570 / 1,726 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 60,940 (NL)

€57,990 (B)