The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic on the economies of affected countries continues. But the darker scenarios seem to be receding.

The OECD, the IMF and the US Federal Reserve hold the same speech: the contraction of the economy in 2020 promises to be smaller than expected. This week, Acoss (Central Agency of Social Security Bodies) announced that the number of declarations of hiring of more than one month (excluding temporary work) had increased by 10% in August in France, thus returning to its level before the Covid-19 crisis.

Is the worst still certain? How to explain this renewed optimism? Will this make a difference for the stimulus packages?

After Germany and pending Italy, France presents Monday, September 28 its draft budget for 2021, national variation of the European mega-recovery plan negotiated this summer. Germany on Wednesday approved the abandonment of budgetary rigor for 2021, Great Britain will not present a budget this autumn. Is budgetary rigor still topical in Europe? Is it more dangerous for some countries than for others? Or is this a sign of better budgetary coordination in Europe?

The guests :

Elise Huillery, member of the Economic Analysis Council, professor at Paris-Dauphine University, and Jean-Hervé Lorenzi, president of the Circle of economists.