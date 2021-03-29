Masks, hydroalcoholic gels and disinfection products for the home. Who would have imagined that these items would become an essential part of our shopping cart? The change in habits caused by the health crisis as a result of covid-19 has generated extra costs to face the emergency situation. All this without neglecting the amount of money required to acquire other goods and services. But has the cost of living really gone up or is it that you have the feeling that you have spent more?

If the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is taken as a reference, which is the main indicator of the cost of living, it fell six tenths in February compared to the previous month and placed its interannual rate at 0%, that is, it remained the same as in the same month of 2020, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Although there was upward pressure due to the increase in the price of fuel, it was offset, mainly, thanks to the reduction in the cost of electricity.

Likewise, the housing item has also contributed (due to the fall in electricity prices), as well as the stability in the cost of hotels, cafes and restaurants, according to the INE. Others sectors, such as leisure and culture, have also influenced the stability of the CPI by decreasing their prices by 0.4%. The variations, however, have been different according to the territories. In general, in the second month of the year, the annual rate of the CPI decreased in all the autonomous communities with respect to the month of January. The greatest decreases have occurred in Andalusia, Aragon, the Canary Islands and Cantabria, with a drop of six tenths in all of them. Navarra is the region where the annual rate has decreased the least, which did so by a single tenth.

But, although the INE data show that the prices They have not risen this year compared to the past, the feeling that two out of three Spaniards have is that they have spent more. Survey Clife after covid-19 Prepared by the Ipsos consultancy, it showed in June 2020 that 68% of Spaniards had perceived that the cost of living increased during the first months of the pandemic.

Spain was the second country in Europe, only behind Belgium (there it was 79%), where the highest increase was noted by citizens. In the set of 26 countries in which Ipsos conducted the survey, among which were all the world’s major economies except China, this perception in the increase was placed in 63%. It has been in the food (67%), supplies, such as electricity, Water and the internet (39%) and entertainment articles, such as electronics, movies and books, among others (27%), where Spaniards have especially seen the rise.

The survey also reflects that citizens attributed this rise to the fact that they admitted to having bought more expensive products (50%) and to the fact that spending more time at home due to confinement had led to the acquisition of additional services that they did not need before ( 35%).

“We feel like we spend more because we buy things that we didn’t need before,” says Massimo Cermelli, professor of economics at Deusto Business School. “We have stopped dining out, traveling or doing some activity and that compensates for the expense we make on other items,” he says. “The effect of the covid can be seen above all in that the pattern of consumption has changed significantly due to the restrictions applied,” explains Josep Lluís Raymond, professor of Applied Economics at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB).

What is certain is that the pandemic has prompted a change in habits. This was recognized by the INE itself in April of last year and it is the reason why it was proposed to modify the way in which it measured the CPI. The reason behind this decision was that some products of the shopping basket they had gained more weight (such as food, non-alcoholic beverages, durable consumer goods and pharmaceutical products, among others), while others had lost relevance (transport, footwear, clothing, leisure and culture). Since January of this year, the CPI reflects this new weighting.

In addition to this change, the INE established two indices parallel to the CPI: the group of “covid-19 goods” (made up of consumer products, food, beverages, tobacco, household cleaning and personal care products and animal feed ) and that of “covid-19 services” (electricity, rent, heating, water, telephone, as well as music and platforms in streaming and insurance). The “covid-19 goods” index increased 1.1% in February, in annual terms. In it, unprocessed foods had the highest growth (2.6%) and products for domestic animals (1.8%), while personal care items, non-durable goods for the home and Pharmacists presented decreases.

The “covid services” index showed a 1.3% drop in the second month of the year. The concepts of electricity, gas and other fuels; and those of telephony and fax showed the greatest fall, with 3.6% and 3.2% respectively.

Housing, an essential indicator

“The price of housing and rent is the main component of the cost of living,” says Ferrán Font, director of studies at Pisos.com. In most cities there were decreases in the rental price in February compared to the previous year, according to Fotocasa data. Among the most prominent are: Barcelona (-14.1%), Palma de Mallorca (-10.6%), Malaga (-10.2%) and Madrid (-10.1%). “It is a phenomenon that we have not seen for more than six years,” explains the Fotocasa analyst. On average, in addition, the sale price per square meter fell by 4.4% between the second half of 2019 and 2020, according to data from the XXXII report on the housing market prepared by Tecnocasa and the Pompeu Fabra University (UPF).

The X-ray is very clear: 2021 presents a notable change in trend, explains Font. “In 2020, the trend was of rising prices (just before the outbreak of the pandemic) and today we can clearly see how the consequences of the covid-19, (economic crisis, mobility restrictions, telecommuting and online college classes) have increased the supply, forcing students to prices to moderate ”, they emphasize.