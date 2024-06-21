The week that saw the launch of Copilot+ PC brings with it some Copilot updates that resize the user experience.
The week that is about to end has seen the launch of several Copilot+ PC devices, all equipped with NPU and the new Copilot button on the keyboard: once pressed, the latter should invoke the Copilot integration.
However, after the first post-launch updates, the experience promised by the artificial intelligence-based assistant seems to be scaled down compared to before. Let’s try to understand that what happened to Copilot.
Copilot halfway through?
After the “day one” updates, which arrived with the first Copilot+ PCs, the Copilot application is no longer fully integrated in Windows 11 as happened previously: once the new dedicated key is pressed, the system sends a simple Progressive Web App (PWA) and it is therefore not possible to control the operating system settings or use the Copilot features directly in the sidebar.
Microsoft has even removed the Win+C shortcut, which at this point only serves to open the Edge browser. In short, not the best of starts for Microsoft’s artificial intelligence.
At the moment the Redmond giant has not provided explanations for this downgrade of the experience, leaving a partial explanation on the pages of the Windows Insider blog: “We are evolving the Copilot experience on Windows as an app that will sit on the taskbar“said the Microsoft team.”This allows users to get the benefits of a traditional app experience, with the ability to resize, move and close the window, feedback we gathered from users when previewing Copilot on Windows“.
Work in progress
Microsoft says these changes will make it easier to tweak and optimize the Copilot experience. The AI-based 360° virtual assistant therefore appears to still be in the development phase and it is very likely that we will see new changes and the implementation of other features in the coming months.
On the other hand, Recall, one of the most anticipated functions, has been postponed to a date to be determined a few days before the debut. Over the course of the week we were able to try out some of the new Copilot+ PCs such as the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge.
