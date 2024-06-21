The week that is about to end has seen the launch of several Copilot+ PC devices, all equipped with NPU and the new Copilot button on the keyboard: once pressed, the latter should invoke the Copilot integration. However, after the first post-launch updates, the experience promised by the artificial intelligence-based assistant seems to be scaled down compared to before. Let’s try to understand that what happened to Copilot .

Work in progress

Microsoft says these changes will make it easier to tweak and optimize the Copilot experience. The AI-based 360° virtual assistant therefore appears to still be in the development phase and it is very likely that we will see new changes and the implementation of other features in the coming months.

On the other hand, Recall, one of the most anticipated functions, has been postponed to a date to be determined a few days before the debut. Over the course of the week we were able to try out some of the new Copilot+ PCs such as the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge.