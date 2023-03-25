Despite the fact that many experts on the subject have already assured that the “it was Netflix” came to an end, and in the midst of an increasingly diverse and competitive market, the streaming platform continues to stay afloat. An example of this is that its cheapest subscription managed to reach one million users.

Just a few months ago, many were horrified to have to run into annoying advertising even on streaming platforms, and not just any, since Netflix, the leading company, was the one that announced the new service with which it continued to maintain the price of 99 mexican pesos per month.

In order to keep the service at a low cost, the directors of the streaming site made the decision to include a cheap subscription, although yes, the price of the same would be compensated with the introduction of advertisements.

Although at first the news was annoying and uncomfortable for many of the subscribers, with the passage of time there were not a few who, as long as they paid the minimum to continue having access to the Netflix series and moviesThey decided to accept the new conditions.

Now, it has been revealed that Netflix’s cheapest plan, which includes ads, has managed to exceed a million subscribers in the United Stateswhich outlines this new modality as one of the growth pillars of the entertainment company.

It was in November 2022 when the streaming platform made its basic plan available to which it added ads, reduced playback quality and removed some of the most viewed series and movies from its catalog.

As detailed by Bloomberg, Netflix’s cheapest package grew more than 500% in the first month and 50% in the second. Likewise, the company has indicated that the users who access this service are new subscribers or, well, those whose subscription has expired.

However, it should be noted that the potential of this service remains to be seen, as we must not lose sight of the fact that there has been great discontent among users due to the new rules that prevent sharing accounts without making an extra payment.