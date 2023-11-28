Empty by vocation

It is likely that many planets in Starfield are empty

The idea we got from reading various exchanges between Bethesda and the players is that Starfield has been somehow penalized by an excessive search for the likelihood (which is not realism, mind you) in relation to some aspects of the proposed experience. For example, when Bethesda writes: “We’re sorry that you don’t like landing on different planets and that you find many of them empty. Some of the planets in Starfield were designed to be empty, but that doesn’t make them boring”, it hints at an undeniable fact, that is, to the desolation of most of the planets in the universe. Paradoxically, Starfield’s planets are far too populated compared to reality, which is much quieter and more disturbing.

However, the problem is always the same: we are talking about a video game. It is likely that there are countless empty planets in the cosmos, but that doesn’t automatically make it fun or, even worse, engaging. At the same time, stating “When the astronauts went to the Moon, there was nothing. They certainly weren’t bored,” as done by the Elder Scrolls software house, leaves a little time to spare, given that we are talking about a epochal event with issues at stake that went far beyond having fun. If it is legitimate to hypothesize the state of mind of the astronauts who landed on our beloved satellite, being the first to touch the lunar soil must have been an emotion that frankly seems ridiculous to us to evoke for a video game, where two clicks are enough to land on any planet.

In short, the choice made by Bethesda is clear: to represent a tiny slice of the universe that is completely explorable in order to evoke some of the emotions that one might feel by actually going into space in search of unknown places and mysterious artifacts. The problem is that most gamers conceive of space as that of Star Wars, that is, one full of life in which you travel from one system to another in the space of a few minutes, populated by freaks with lightsabers and alien races that look like they came out of a carnival party where there was too much alcohol in circulation. If you promise him a thousand planets, you must at least foresee that giving them mostly empty will produce some complaints, regardless of the goodness or otherwise of the reasons that pushed you to make them like this.