Star Wars Outlaws It might have been postponed from Ubisoft tofiscal years 2024-2025which will end on March 31, 2025: many believe that this is the “important game” that the French company should have launched at the beginning of 2024.

“The performance above expectations for the second fiscal quarter and the positive momentum of the Ubisoft brands have built some confidence for the rest of the year”, we read in the company’s report which also sanctioned the postponement of Skull and Bones.

“The company can therefore confirm strong growth in its line-up, with operating revenues of approximately 400 million euros without considering the launch of another major gamewhich was initially expected for the last quarter of the current fiscal year.”

“Ubisoft has therefore decided to publish this other important game in the fiscal year 2024-2025 in order to maximize its creative value.”