Spotify is one of the best creations to have come out in the last decade, and the impact it has had on music is truly mind-boggling. On top of just acting as a near-perfect music streaming site/app, it may have even allowed people to find genres that would have otherwise gone unexplored, and this only goes to further increase Spotify’s influence within the music scene.

In this article, we will be taking a look at whether or not Spotify has helped users find genres that they otherwise might not have heard, as well as going over a few of the reasons as to why Spotify has likely changed the music industry forever.

Music Is More Accessible Than Ever Before

In times past, you would have to go out of your way to purchase a CD if you were feeling particularly explorative and wanted to listen to a new genre. This disincentivised trying out new genres quite heavily – few people were willing to spend money on something that they were not even sure they would like.

However, with the introduction of Spotify, this was no longer a problem. People could try out new genres on a whim for absolutely nothing, and millions of people across the globe have been able to get access to new and exciting music that they would have otherwise not tried.

Whether it be blues, reggae, jazz, or even having a listen to any of the most streamed artists on Spotify, this platform has opened up music to so many people, and having the ability to listen to new genres without spending a penny has undoubtedly had a huge effect on many people’s music choices.

The Discover Page Was a Wonderful Invention

The history of Spotify is long and complicated, but somewhere along the line, a little innovation called the discover page was rolled out. Little did Spotify know that this would change music forever.

The discover page allows people to find music that they might like based on their current song choices, and while this might always lead to a new genre, it certainly has the potential. On top of this, the discover page also highlights new music from new artists from a wide range of genres, and this allows people to find music that they quite literally would not have been able to find if it were not for the discover page.

From featuring some of the most beloved songs about poker to showcasing a new artist that has just released their first song, the discover page offers so much to the user, and this innovation is undeniably one of the best to come out of the music industry in years.

It might not seem like all too big of a feature, but the effects it has had on the general population are huge, and there is perhaps no better method of discovering new music out there than Spotify’s discover page.

Spotify’s Contribution To The Music World Will Never Be Forgotten

Truth be told, Spotify’s influence on the music world is truly enormous. There are a million and one reasons as to how Spotify changed music forever, and allowing people to discover new music and genres on a whim is just one part of the story.

Not only has Spotify helped users find new genes that they might not have otherwise heard, but it has also revolutionised music as a whole, and there are now thousands of people who have a passion for music who didn’t before.

You see, music was not as popular as it is now. Don’t get us wrong; music has always been popular, but due to the fact that you had to go out of your way to purchase music, there was a sizable portion of people who just didn’t bother.

Spotify has given music back to the people, and for this reason as well as a plethora of others, Spotify’s contribution to music will never be forgotten.

To sum things up; Spotify has most definitely helped people find new genres that they would otherwise not have heard, and the net impact it has been able to have on the music scene at large is virtually incalculable.

Spotify has subtly changed the lives of millions of people all over the globe – can you imagine what a world without Spotify would look like? Boorish and repetitive, to say the least. We can’t wait to see what Spotify has in store for us in the future, and if it is able to replicate the success it has had throughout the past ten years, then who knows how big it will be.