Donald Trump polarizes like no other US president before him. That is probably why he manages to unite so many people behind him. An attempt to explain.

Donald Trump * was above all a president for the rich in the United States.

Yet he has more supporters in the working class than ever before.

A Berkley professor tries to explain it.

Washington – It’s just under a month Donald Trump the President of the United States. Then take over Joe Biden. A fact that the outgoing US president likes to deny and suppress. A common argument that Trump often used to substantiate his claim to the office are those Millions of voterswho voted for him. Around 74 million to be precise. That is another eleven million more than in 2016. But who are these people who are faithfully following the 74-year-old?

Donald Trump managed to appeal to a wide range of voters in the 2020 US election

In an interview with the mirror tries the sociology professor Arlie Hochschild to give an explanation for it. The Berkley researcher has dealt with numerous people throughout America hit to that Trump phenomenon * to be able to understand even better. He has supporters from all walks of life. “The Pass voted for him because he cut their taxes. The Evangelicalsbecause he opposes abortion. The American workers voted for him because he presented himself as a ‘strong leader’ ”, says Hochschild.

Especially in the relatively poor state Louisiana* many voters made their cross for Trump. And that, although oil companies pollute the environment there and life expectancy is lower than in all other states United Statesso Hochschild. This paradox arises because “Trump is a master of emotions ”. He manages to put the blame for the plight of the people there on minorities such as blacks, illegal immigrants, women or the corrupt state. In truth, says Hochschild, the reason for people’s social decline lies in Louisiana the onset of globalization in the 1970s. Companies would have closed or emigrated abroad. The education of the citizens is low.

The workers fear for their future and they feel a deep shame because they realize that they are being left behind. Donald Trump recognized this shame. And he manages to take it from them.

US election 2020: Trump poses as a fighter for the working class

I also have economic policy Trumps the poor Working class hardly helped so Hochschild continue. Their situation has barely improved. Nevertheless, they are convinced Trump would fight for her. “He has something of a religious savior.” The image of the angry one is also Trump supporter a little crooked, continues the Berkley professor. The worker is sad and scared. “The industry that his family has lived on for generations is disappearing. […] The people there drink more, and many fathers don’t see their children. The suicide rate is increasing. These People are desperate, but they don’t want to show it. “

Soon it will be in the hands of Joe Biden *to change the situation of the American working class. Yet he can dig the deep trenches that Trump has widened even further with its policy of division? “It won’t be easy. The Democrats * see the desperation of the Trump voters not ”says Hochschild. Many of his followers are just as concerned about the rift in American society. (tel) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

Despite the many supporters, Donald Trump came to a poll by the American news channel Fox News not gone well. Most of the respondents were not convinced of his government work.

