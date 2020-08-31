Popular TV actor Aamir Ali recently shared the picture of his daughter Arya on social media for the first time. Aamir Ali and Sanjida Khan shared the photo and publicly admitted that they had a daughter. Aamir shared a beautiful picture on the daughter’s first birthday. On this post of Aamir, friends from fans to his TV industry are commenting and congratulating him. But Mouni Roy’s comment on this post of Aamir is getting the attention of the people the most.

On Aamir’s post, Mouni Roy wrote- ‘OMG, congratulations, love and blessings for little ones, be happy’. Aamir responded to Mouni Roy with a heart emoji. Apart from Mouni, Aamir’s post has been congratulated by many stars including Aamna Sharif, Ravi Dubey, Remo D’Souza, Arjun Bijlani, Jai Bhanushali, Shamita Shetty, Karisma Tanna, Sonal Chauhan and Crystal D’Souza.

Why the discussion started

Actually Aamir Ali’s wife Sanjida Sheikh and Mouni Roy were once best friends. According to a Spotboye report, the conversation between the two is currently closed. The report quoted sources as saying – ‘It has been about 5-6 months and they are not in touch with each other. The two actresses had a dispute over something. Neither Mouni nor Sanjida ever tried to talk to each other. However, it was not known what the fight between the two was.

Sanjeeda and Mouni also unfollowed each other on social media. However, seeing the comment of Mauni on Sanjida’s husband Aamir’s post, the discussion about the friendship between the two actresses has intensified.