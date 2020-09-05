AFP announced on August 28 that polio had resurfaced in Sudan after being declared “eradicated in Africa” ​​three days earlier. If wild polioviruses have indeed disappeared from the continent, viruses derived from vaccine strain continue to circulate.

“This day is written in golden letters in the history of Africa” said August 25 Rose Gana Fomban Leke. On that day, the president of the African Polio Eradication Certification Commission (ARCC) announced the disappearance of wild poliovirus on the continent. A virus responsible for this infectious disease which mainly affects children by attacking their spinal cord and which can cause in one in 200 irreversible paralysis. Between 5% and 10% of these paralyzed patients die from it.

However, on August 28, a widely relayed AFP dispatch reported that “polio [a] reappeared in Sudan after having been missing for more than a decade “. Only a few days after being “officially eradicated in Africa”, according to another dispatch taken up by franceinfo.

The news agency adds that “wild poliovirus type 2 was detected in samples taken in Khartoum state”, “which indicates the possibility of a wide circulation of the virus in the country”, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha). What is it really? Has polio really disappeared from the African continent? Decryption by the True or Fake cell of franceinfo.

So what did the ARCC actually announce on August 25? According to Professor Leke, “the region has met the certification criteria for eradication of wild poliovirus “, report World Health Organization (WHO). Clearly, no infection with any of the three types of wild poliovirus has been identified in Africa. “since four years”. Two of them (types 2 and 3) were also declared eradicated worldwide, respectively in 2015 and in 2019, specifies The report (PDF) of the 70th session of WHO for Africa*. “Since 1996, polio eradication efforts have prevented irreversible crippling paralysis in 1.8 million children and saved nearly 180,000 lives “, precise a statement of ONU.

“We must however remain vigilant (…) and maintain current vaccination rates to deal with the persistent threat of a poliovirus derived from a vaccine strain”, qualified Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in the August 25 press release. Because this is the root of the problem: although the so-called “wild” polioviruses have now been eradicated in Africa, there are still viruses derived from a vaccine strain which accidentally mutated in contact with populations that had little or no vaccination. Very rare polioviruses which, too, can cause paralysis. Polio has therefore not been totally eliminated from the continent.



How is it possible ? Administered across the African continent, oral polio vaccine (OPV) helps protect children from infection with poliovirus, a highly contagious virus that enters the body through the mouth through water, food or objects contaminated with the stool of an infected person. After being vaccinated, children secrete antibodies and also shed the attenuated virus contained in OPV in their feces. In areas where sanitation is insufficient, this virus of vaccine origin, therefore weakened, can then spread and even confer immunity to other children: it is “passive immunity”.



However, the attenuated virus can continue to spread and mutate over time, which is not without risk in areas with low vaccination coverage. “In very rare cases”, after “at least 12 months”, he “acquires the ability to cause paralysis and has become a so-called circulating vaccine strain-derived poliovirus (cVDPV)”, Explain WHO. In 90% of cases, these polioviruses are due to the type 2 component.

But the problem does not come “not the vaccine itself”, insists the organization: a population “well immune” is in fact protected both against wild polioviruses and against those derived from vaccine strains. “Polio poses a much greater risk to children than that associated with polio vaccine”, one of the “safer ever developed”, which allowed “five million children to escape permanent paralysis”, defends the WHO.



It is precisely these polioviruses resulting from mutations that were spotted in Sudan on August 9 (and not on August 28), when no outbreak of polio had been identified there for more than a decade. “At least 13 cases” were reported in the east and southwest of the country, reported Ocha * then WHO*, making fear the worst for young Sudanese.

In addition to these cases, three “environmental samples” from Khartoum state tested positive for vaccine strain-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2), reports WHO*. These were samples of wastewater carried out for monitoring purposes. What to indicate “a possible widespread circulation of the virus within the country”, fear the Ocha. “It doesn’t necessarily mean” that children have been paralyzed in the region, specifies the WHO to franceinfo, only that “someone is infected” and spreads the virus. But in no way is this wild poliovirus type 2, as AFP has argued: “The only places where the wild virus persists are Pakistan and Afghanistan”, confirms the organization.



The appearance of new cases in Sudan therefore does not contradict the announcement of the eradication of wild polioviruses in Africa made on August 25. Still worrying, nearly 9 million Sudanese under the age of 5 are expected to receive mass vaccination, reports Ocha*, for a cost of“about $ 20 million”.



A situation that reminds “the increase in the number of epidemic outbreaks” caused by these continent-wide viruses, WHO reports in a report (PDF). According to organization*, 172 cases due to poliovirus derived from vaccine strain type 2 (cVDPV2) were identified in 2020 in 14 African countries, and 894 since 2001*.



To counter PVDVc2, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (PDF) is focusing in particular on the development of a new vaccine, nVPO2, which is more genetically stable, to reduce the risk of mutations. Two hundred million doses should be ready by the end of 2020, predicts organization (PDF).

* These links refer to articles in English.

