Highlights: Nitish Kumar’s mind changed in 2020 election

JDU has distributed tickets to many upper caste candidates this time.

Is Nitish Kumar trying to burglarize the BJP’s base voters

In 2010, Nitish Kumar said that Brahmins should go to BJP for tickets

Patna

The politics of Bihar election is incomplete without talk of caste. Something similar is being seen in this election also. Nitish Kumar’s party, JDU, is casting a shadow on the upper castes this time. The Bhumihars included in the upper caste castes are very much obliged. JDU has fielded Bhumihar candidate in 10 out of 115 seats. It is being said that Nitish Kumar’s mind has changed this time.

It is being said that Nitish Kumar was in the NDA alliance in 2010. Nitish Kumar had clearly said at that time that Brahmins should go to BJP for tickets and we will give tickets from our account to others. In 2015, Nitish Kumar joined the Grand Alliance and fight elections. He is again with BJP in 2020. Before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had played the trump card by giving 10% reservation to the upper castes. Nitish Kumar’s mind has also changed in 2020. This time Nitish Kumar is kind to the upper caste candidates.

Ticket given to 10 Bhumihars

Nitish Kumar’s party JDU has given ticket to 10 candidates coming from Bhumihar caste this time. Apart from this, it also has 07 Rajputs and 2 Brahmins. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary from Sarairanjan and Rahul Kumar from Ghosi. Nitish Kumar has cleared this time ticket distribution, he is trying to take all the castes of Bihar along.

RJD still gave 1

At the same time, RJD has just released the list of 71 candidates for the first phase. Only one Bhumihar candidate is named in this list. RJD has given ticket to Anant Singh from Mokama. With this, a Brahmin Rahul Tiwari has been given a ticket. Rahul Tiwari is the son of RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari.

BJP also gave tickets to upper castes

At the same time, the BJP has focused on the base voters. BJP has given tickets to 6 Bhumihars, 7 Rajputs and 3 Brahmins in this election. However, BJP has not yet released the list of second and third phase candidates. In such a situation, the number of these upper caste candidates may increase further.

Significantly, the upper castes are the BJP’s base voters in Bihar. The upper caste voters have been inclined towards BJP. In such a situation, Nitish Kumar has tried to break into this vote bank. Along with this, Nitish Kumar has also tried to break into the vote bank of RJD.