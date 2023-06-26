Netflix decided that The Basic membership level will no longer be available in Canada (9.99 dollars, 7.99€ in Italy). Canada is often a region used to carry out tests and therefore it is possible that this change will also arrive in other parts of the world, including Italy.

We remember that Netflix Basic Membership As already mentioned, it costs €7.99 and offers a maximum resolution of up to 720p, single use at the same time and the possibility of downloading. It also doesn’t include advertising. The immediately lower account is instead called Standard with advertising and costs €5.49. It offers a higher resolution (1080p), two simultaneous accesses and does not allow downloading. As it is easy to understand from the name, it includes advertisements. Immediately above the Base we have the Standard at €12.99 (1080p, download option, two accesses, no advertising).

The Basic account is therefore halfway between two versions of the standard, with some advantages and some disadvantages compared to the one with Advertising. Eliminating it makes the Standard level more interesting and forces those on a budget to use the version with ads, which Netflix is ​​pushing a lot.

At the moment, i new Canadian enrollees no longer have the Basic subscription available, while those who already use it will still have access to it for “the foreseeable future”. We will have to see if the same will happen in Italy too.

Recall that recently there was also a block on account sharing which caused a spike in US enrollments.