The government has decided to help consumers with the high energy prices. At the beginning of this year, therefore, the price ceiling came into effect, meaning that you pay a maximum rate for energy. Does this mean that the advance amount has now also been adjusted? Two experts explain how it works.

The price ceiling is based on a rate of 1.45 euros per cubic meter of gas up to a consumption of 1200 cubic meters. For electricity, the maximum rate is reduced to 0.40 euros per kWh and the maximum consumption is 2900 kWh. With a higher consumption, you pay the current, higher market price for the part that you cross the border.

Advance amount has not yet been implemented everywhere

This new measure ensures that we spend less on energy costs and that the advance amount (or installment amount) can be adjusted. But does that happen? In principle yes, says Joris Kerkhof, energy expert at Independer. “But not every energy supplier has already implemented this change. Some suppliers adjust it automatically, other suppliers suggest the advance amount and then you can adjust it yourself.”

In principle, energy suppliers are not obliged to adjust the advance amount on the basis of the price ceiling. "On the government's site it only says that they must inform customers about this, and they do," says Kerkhof. However, the purpose of the price cap is that it has an effect on consumers. "That is why it is desirable that energy suppliers adjust the advance amount, otherwise the consumer will not benefit from it."

"The trend is that the rates are going down, but it depends on the supplier and especially on the customer's contract," says Hans André de la Porte of Vereniging Eigen Huis. "Energy suppliers often inform their customers by e-mail about the new monthly amount and it is also stated that the amount has been adjusted to the energy ceiling and the falling market rates."





More clarity by the end of January at the latest

Has your advance amount not yet been adjusted? Then contact your energy supplier, Kerkhof advises. ,,But the central government communicates that suppliers have until the end of January to inform their customers. It is therefore possible that you will not be helped further if you are on the phone with them.”

The fact that not all energy suppliers have yet implemented the change in the advance amount is, according to Kerkhof, because they only had a short time to introduce the adjustments. "The final regulation was only announced on December 12. There was discussion until the last minute about whether or not this would go ahead, but when it became final, the organizations suddenly had to set up their entire administration."

Disagree with your installment amount?

If you do not agree with the amount that your energy supplier proposes, you can always adjust it yourself. Kerkhof: “Energy suppliers often allow this up to a maximum of 15 percent higher or lower than the estimate they have themselves. But in principle, your supplier knows best to what extent your advance amount can be reduced.”

Kerkhof does see that consumers are increasingly aware of their energy consumption. “It is also important to be in control. The better you are on your consumption, the cheaper you are in the end. This way you are also better able to determine whether the advance amount actually fits your situation.”

So you don't have to blindly agree with what your energy supplier offers, agrees De la Porte. ,,Use useful tools to see how you are doing with your consumption, such as apps that show you how you score compared to the average consumption of other types of households, or of your own use. And turn the heater down a bit and shower a bit shorter, so you can also strongly influence the price."

Monthly check

According to Kerkhof, the suppliers still have a long way to go when it comes to informing their customers about the price cap. “At the moment, the focus is still on the advance amount, but suppliers must also keep their customers informed on a monthly basis about consumption compared to the price ceiling. If you exceed the limit of the price ceiling, you will have to pay for the consumption above the ceiling for the price of the more expensive contract rates. I am looking forward to the first information in February, looking back at the month of January.”

