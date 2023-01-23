Cartagena is still immersed in the worst streak since the arrival of Luis Carrión. There is no trace of the offensive game or the personality that drove Efesé in the first third of the season. De Blasis, the star, is no longer capable of pulling a team that is desperately looking for a boost in the winter market.

At Real Murcia, Pedro León vindicates himself and stars in the victory against Athletic B coming off the bench. ‘A dos bandas’ he debates whether he is more decisive as a substitute, with fresh legs and the rival tired, or the grana team always needs him. In that match, President Agustín Ramos prohibited journalist José Otón from entering the stadium. Both the editor and his colleagues comment on the unusual decision, which tried to hinder his professional work.