It seems that the anger and tantrums of the fans for the Mexican team They have been left behind because hours before the final of the gold Cup, the SoFi Stadium presents a sale of more than 90% of the tickets for this duel. A total of 60,000 tickets have already been sold and the rest are expected to go out in the next few hours.

Mexico, who just a few weeks ago was one of the worst teams to the point that they lost the support of the fans, now it seems that with their good performances in recent games they have been able to recover some of the love of the fans who will accompany them in this final waiting for them. being able to see them lift the championship.

It should also be noted that another large part of these numbers in ticket sales has to do with the support of the Panamanians, who for the third time in history are entering a Gold Cup final with the intention of winning their first title. in this championship.

A full house is expected for the Gold Cup final | Photo: Capture

Curiously, this game took place just a few days ago, but in the Nations League where the two clubs fought for third place in the tournament. There, Mexico was left with the victory but realized the great effort that Panama made. Also that duel was the moment where the Mexican fans “abandoned” the Tri by giving one of the worst entrances in all history in a game in Mexico.

The capacity for the SoFi Stadiumthe place where the final will be played has 70,000 spectators comfortably seated and at the moment more than 60,000 have been sold, this according to the TUDN reporter, Gibran Araige, so it is expected that in the following hours the rest of the tickets will be sold. tickets for a glamorous closing of the tournament.

The Gold Cup that the champion will win | Photo: Capture

Mexico and Panama will take the field to define the champion this Sunday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. and can be seen completely live on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal.