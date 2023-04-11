Several media outlets follow the private sector where he lives Maribel Guardia to have any details about the death of Julián Figueroa, since many thought that he would be veiled in a funeral home in Mexico City, but apparently the body has already been cremated.

It was the journalist Flavio Machuca from the program Sale el Sol, who commented that Julián Figueroa’s body has already been crematedbecause apparently a private ceremony will be held at the house of Maribel Guardia, since they did not want any more scandal on the part of the press, who noticed a lot of movement of cars in the place.

“What we understand is that they are or are going to the funeral home at the moment to supposedly go through these ashes, because Julián Figueroa’s body has already been cremated and everything will be here at Maribel Guardia’s house,” said the reporter from Sale el Sun.

Although this information has not been confirmed by any member of the family, what is a fact is that several celebrities such as Olivia Collins and Fede Figueroa have already gone to Maribel Guardia’s house to be with the Costa Rican actress in these painful moments.

“She has always been kind and respectful of the press, return the same in these difficult times for the family”, “The most unfortunate thing about show reporters is that they give the show and do not give the family privacy”, “It is very curious how life can curse a person, or rather how our actions can curse our offspring”, write the networks.