Maybe it’s already reached us But, before our eyes impotence for avoid it, we try to ignore itI mean the violence and other evils that most of us saw very far away.

But it seems that every day the violence and that, to a large extent, it has already reached us, it has already penetrated to the family, to the National educative systemeven society in general.

And to complete the picture, the climate change It is already charging us a bill.

The damage caused by these changes They are more evident and more tangible every day. We can no longer continue denying that We are destroying our planetit is no longer valid to look for excuses and ignore the undeniable.

And if that were not enough, we are arriving at a radical regime changeunderstanding by regime the “Set of rules by which an institution, an entity or an activity is governed.”

I fear that we will suffer control again, by a party and/or a personof the three powers of the union. It would be disastrous relive the worst era of the old PRI, a regrettable era, which we had thought we left behind.

But it’s not about hitting the ground, it’s about becoming aware, assuming responsibilities and looking for solutions.

American businessman and motivational speaker Jim Rohn already said it: “Focus on the solution, not the problem.”

Everything has a solution if we focus precisely on its search, if we leave behind the failed strategy of apportioning blame.

Let us educate our family for life and peace; let’s take care of the environment, let’s stop polluting; Let us be in solidarity with our environment, let us put aside our indifference, and act at all times with citizen responsibility; let’s be more inclusive but less tolerant of injustice.

It is of vital importance to recognize that in all the aforementioned calamities, we have a say, we participate by being negligent or we participate by being active, but ultimately we are all responsible.

We are responsible for the violence that is already knocking next doorof the climate changefor the direction our country takes, we are responsible for the education of our familywe are responsible, we are responsible, no matter how much the idea repels us.

As long as we do not assume that responsibility and continue believing ourselves to be simple spectators, only complaining about situations that we do not like, we will continue to be victims, even if we do not want to admit it.

We are responsible for what we like to the same extent as we are for what we dislike, we are responsible for our successes and our failures, we are responsible for our successes and our errors, we are responsible for the Mexico that we like and the Mexico that we dislike.





We are responsible for being omitted and indifferent and we are responsible for being activists and participants in building the country we want.

We will be responsible for fatality reaching us or acting accordingly to avoid it.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let’s make a pact to prevent it from reaching us.

Thank you.

Los Mochis, Sin. as of June 27, 2024.

More from the same author:

Parties that leave

Changes of substance, not of form

Healing wounds

#reached