‘At the bottom there is room 10’ seems to bring back together a couple who broke up some time ago: Alessia and Rowing. The latter, after ending his relationship with Diego Montalbán’s daughter, met her again at the Maldini corporation and, since then, they have not stopped communicating constantly. As we well know, Alessia ended her romance with ‘Jimmy’, who is now with Dolores. In chapter 345 we saw how ‘Charito’s’ son confronted the chef for having humiliated July, which was the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

After winning the Chivilin award, Alessia organized a celebration with those closest to her and, the next day, Remo gave her some driving tips so that she could perfect her driving and not commit any more accidents in Las Nuevas Lomas. But here what no one expected happened between both characters, so keep reading this note to learn a little more about what happened in the November 10 episode of ‘At the bottom there is room’.

‘There is room at the back’: Alessia and Remo go to Paris

Alessia proposed to Remo to find tickets to go to Paris

Remo sent a hint to Alessia the moment she told him: ‘Let’s go’, referring to her house; However, he mentioned to her: ‘To go to London.’ In this conversation, both remembered the plans they promised each other when they were a couple and decided to fulfill one of them now that Diego Montalbán’s daughter is already single. Therefore, they decided to go in search of their tickets for the trip.