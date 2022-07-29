During the second half of the last decade, it was easy to identify Magazine Luiza’s shareholders: they were the investors who walked around smiling and whistling, happy with the stock’s profits. The company founded in Franca (SP) in 1957 by the Trajano family was considered a case to be studied. Never before had a traditional retailer managed to convince so many investors that it could be victorious in e-commerce. Between February 1, 2017 and November 5, 2020, the shares appreciated by 5,712.5%. To compare, in this period the Ibovespa rose 55.4%. However, about a year ago, in July 2021, the spell was broken. Stocks are down 90% and have not recovered so far. What happened?

According to analysts, the shares fell amid Brazilian economic signals. “The high interest rate and the soaring inflation were the two big thorns in the company’s shoe”, said the chief economist at Valor Investimentos, Piter Carvalho. This hit the company hard. Most customers are low-income, who resort to financed purchases and have been feeling the rise in food prices. For Top Gain analyst Sidney Carvalho, “high interest rates make it difficult to obtain credit and inflation erodes the income of Magalu’s clients,” he said. “They stopped consuming, as they are currently only able to buy basic survival items.”

In addition, other companies, such as Via (formerly Via Varejo) have deepened their efforts in the virtual area and in the sale of durable goods, the core of the Trajano’s company’s activities. This reduced investor interest and began to provoke skepticism on the part of the market as explained by retail analyst at XP Investimentos, Danniela Eiger. “The reopening of the economy hampered companies that invested in e-commerce, as customers returned to buy in person.”

Therefore, despite the 90% drop, the shares are still considered expensive and unattractive by analysts. Cash generation will remain compromised. According to Carvalho, an analyst at Top Gain, “Looking at the fundamentals, Magazine Luiza’s shares still have what we call expensive multiples, which makes large exposure unfeasible”. Analysts like João Abdouni of INV do not recommend the paper. “An exhibition in Magalu has to be profitable in about five years, as the current macroeconomic scenario is bad and could get worse,” he said. The specialist estimates that the action may reach R$ 5 in the next five years, an increase of 85% compared to the closing of Tuesday (26).

“YUMMY MEAT” Not even the video recorded by the chairman of the network’s Board of Directors, Luíza Trajano, advertising “that delicious little meat” encouraged the market. For Stone Age CEO Fernando Guimarães, many classified the video’s tone as an act of desperation to sell. “Forcing deals when people can’t afford to buy can cause bad debt to rise.”

For Danniela Eiger, from XP Investimentos, Trajano’s speech was only the confirmation of a not positive economic scenario for the company. “Since the third quarter, the Brazilian economy has been getting worse more consistently.” The specialist released a neutral recommendation for the role, not believing that the company can improve its revenues in the current scenario. Eiger also stated that he calculates a target price of R$ 4.50, an advance of 72.4% in relation to the closing on Tuesday (26).

Despite the criticism, some analysts see merits in the paper. Carvalho, from Valor Investimentos, said there is a small probability of an increase in the second half of the year. “The benefits PEC can still help, with more money for the needy population”, he said. He said he believes that this money can improve the consumption of products sold by the company, as happened with emergency aid. “However, the investor should be very cautious with the action, as there is only one trigger in a sea of ​​​​challenges.”