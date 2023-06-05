Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Apparently, Iran has supplied ammunition to Russia. (Archive image) © Iranian Presidency/dpa

A leaked document reveals military ties between Russia and Iran amid Ukraine war. Apparently, Tehran supplied ammunition to Moscow.

Frankfurt – In the background of the Ukraine warRussia and Iran have greatly expanded their military relations. Finally needed Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin any help for his war of aggression against the neighboring country. Now a new document has been leaked that appears to be authentic and proves Iran’s ongoing military aid to Russia.

Ukraine war: Russia may have received ammunition from Iran

The document dated September 14, 2022 on an Iranian ammunition shipment Russia was viewed by UK broadcaster Sky News. These are 16 pages that would be considered the first solid evidence that Iran actually supplied Russia with ammunition, the broadcaster reported. He relies on the statements of an informed security source for his information. According to the report, Iran has supplied Russia with more than a million dollars worth of tank and howitzer shells.

According to a separate document, there are also barrels for Russian T-72 tanks and howitzers. This deal between Moscow and Tehran is worth around $740,000, according to the Sky News report. The British broadcaster’s security source swears by the authenticity of the documents: “This is a contract between the Iranians and the Russians for ammunition, we believe it is 100 percent authentic.”

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

Ukraine War: Documents as First Real Evidence of Iranian Munitions Shipments

According to Sky News, the documents were presented to both Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. If the documents actually prove to be credible, investigations will be initiated, it said. “When information is presented to us, we look at it and validate it. And of course we then make decisions based on that,” Cleverly explained.

Sanctions have already been imposed on Iran and action has been taken on proven deliveries of military equipment. “And of course we will always do the same,” assured the British Foreign Secretary. Sky News’ safety source provided more details. According to her, these are “samples” before further, apparently larger deliveries. Experts described the documents that Sky News photographed as “plausible”. In addition, the date fits earlier reports on the military relations between the Iran and Russia. (bb)