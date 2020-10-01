TV actress Hina Khan has been in a relationship with Rocky Jaiswal for the past several years. Both often give couple pills to fans on social media. Meanwhile, the news of Hina and Rocky’s engagement on social media is intensifying. The reason behind this is the ring on Hina Khan’s engagement finger. Actually, Hina Khan has posted some pictures on her Insta Story. In these pictures, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ heavy diamond ring present in the finger of the actress is catching everyone’s attention. Whose fans are speculating that Nagin actress Hina Khan has engaged with her boyfriend Rocky. Although it is Hina Khan’s engagement ring, it cannot be claimed.

Hina Khan was a part of the TV reality show Bigg Boss-11. During this, Rocky Jaiswal was seen supporting Hina. During the show, Hina also confirmed the relationship with Rocky. At the same time, Hina Khan will also be seen in Bigg Boss-14 for a few days. According to media reports, Hina Khan, Bigg Boss X contestants Gauhar Khan, Siddharth Shukla will be staying in the Bigg Boss house for a few days. Bigg Boss 14 will air on Colors Channel from October 3.

Let me tell you that Hina Khan started her acting career with Star Plus show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. Hina Khan played the role of Akshara in this show. Apart from this, Hina Khan has also been seen in shows like ‘Kasauti Zindagi K-2’, ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Naagin’.