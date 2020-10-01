Famous TV actress Hina Khan is very popular among the fans. Hina has taken a contested entry in the 11th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ and now she is going to appear as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Apart from this, we all know that Hina Khan is very active on social media like the other celebs. Now such a video of him is becoming increasingly viral on social media, seeing that people feel that he has engaged with his boyfriend Rocky.

Let me tell you that recently Hina has promoted Hair Stratener on her social media account, a video of this promotion she shared on her Instagram Story. Now in this video, everyone’s attention is going to the ring seen in Hina Khan’s finger. Hina is wearing a beautiful diamond ring with a big diamond in her hand. Seeing this ring, everyone is guessing that they might have engaged. At the same time, Hina is leaving no stone unturned to flaunt her ring in this video.

Now his fans on social media are constantly commenting about Hina’s ring and want to know if Hina has actually engaged with Rocky ?. However, no information has been revealed from Hina about this ring and their engagement. Let me tell you that Hina is going to be seen as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ very soon. Recently, Hina was seen in a promo video of this show. This show is going to start on this Saturday i.e. October 3.