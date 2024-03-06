In the last few hours a rumor has started to circulate according to which Arrowhead Game Studios – developer of Helldivers 2 – would have already been purchased from Sony Interactive Entertainment and added to PlayStation Studios. It would be a move that follows PlayStation's typical expansion structure, but it would be strange after the layoff of 900 employees and the closure of a team. In any case, now it has arrived denied by the CEO of the company.

Johan Pilestedt of Arrowhead Game Studios, who in addition to being CEO is also creative director, wrote via Twitter that the acquisition of his team is completely new to him, which of course it means it's a fake.

Pilestedt also points out that the image is obviously unofficial as it includes a very old Arrowhead Game Studios logo.

As always, it's possible that this is actually all true and that Pilestedt has to deny it due to contractual issues, but just in case the CEO simply avoided commentinginstead of saying something false.