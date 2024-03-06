In the last few hours a rumor has started to circulate according to which Arrowhead Game Studios – developer of Helldivers 2 – would have already been purchased from Sony Interactive Entertainment and added to PlayStation Studios. It would be a move that follows PlayStation's typical expansion structure, but it would be strange after the layoff of 900 employees and the closure of a team. In any case, now it has arrived denied by the CEO of the company.
Johan Pilestedt of Arrowhead Game Studios, who in addition to being CEO is also creative director, wrote via Twitter that the acquisition of his team is completely new to him, which of course it means it's a fake.
Pilestedt also points out that the image is obviously unofficial as it includes a very old Arrowhead Game Studios logo.
As always, it's possible that this is actually all true and that Pilestedt has to deny it due to contractual issues, but just in case the CEO simply avoided commentinginstead of saying something false.
The origin of the Arrowhead Game Studios rumor
There source of the rumor is a new leaker who recently stated that the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will be announced soon. Everything was confirmed by Shpeshal Nick, a famous and considered reliable leaker. This confirmation gave validity to the first leaker, but he started sharing too much information and the public quickly suspected that he was making up details to gain attention.
In the meantime, furthermore, the leaker's Twitter account has been deletedanother clue that he was probably just looking for attention and, realizing the readers' suspicion, preferred to delete everything and disappear.
The only certainty is that hugging is one of the most effective strategies in Helldivers 2, seriously.
