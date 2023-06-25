On June 6, 1998, the first chapter of a series that today, fifteen years later, premieres the second season of its sequel, reached homes in the United States. It was ‘Sex and the City’, a production that followed the lives of four single thirty-year-old friends who lived in the Big Apple. So far, everything normal, but there were two ingredients that have raised it to a sociological phenomenon and makes it three decades later to continue talking about it. The first is the open conversations about her sexuality. The other, fashion, which she elevated to another dimension.

“This series taught us, some of us from a very young age, to dream about fashion, to know the importance of what we wear and what counts about us”, highlights the stylist and communicator Erea Louro. And yes, it has marked the way we dress, especially the main character, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker. Today it is difficult to separate one from the other.

“Before her looks, we wouldn’t have worn a dress with sneakers,” confirms Amaia Uranga, a personal shopper and stylist as well. Although she qualifies: «Carrie is very dramatic and has a lot of style. In her, in her life, nothing that she wears squeaks ». Neither cargo pants with a stiletto heel, nor shorts with a French-style beret. But did this character really dress well? “It’s something very subjective,” says Louro. Because the answer doesn’t really matter, his thing was fireworks: dazzle, evoke, make you dream…

And that did it. He still does. This Thursday the second season of ‘And Just Like That…’, the continuation of the series, premiered on HBO. Now, those New York girls who are the precursors of the current influencers are in their fifties, have grown children, have become widows… But they dress in luxury. The good one. From the real one “It’s logical,” says image consultant Ana Vijandi. «Her transition from her is very successful, it is assumed that with the passing of the years we are having greater purchasing power and that is true in the character. Clothes are a reflection of that.”

Three icons of Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe: the manolos, the baguette bag and the flower brooch.





And the stomp in which he lived with Mr. Big. And the shoe rack, oh, that obscure object of desire for many! “Carrie has had a feverish relationship with shoes,” Sarah Jessica Parker responded this week during the promotion. In that corner there is still a pair that caused a sensation when they appeared in the main series: the blue manolos with jewel detail. This is an example that permeated society: many women dreamed of them, some bought them, others made low-cost clones… But even the most current celebrities love them: Olivia Palermo chose that same model for her wedding in 2014 and Victoria Federica, the King’s niece, wears them from time to time in one of the events to which she is invited.

“Carrie had a great personal style and that’s why she was so influential,” says Louro. She was perhaps the first modern ‘influencer’. “She has inspired us and she led to a change in attitude when it comes to dressing: she taught us to open the closet to have fun,” continues Uranga.

The merit, yes, must be attributed to two other women, the actress and the stylist of the series, Patricia Field, with whom Parker had a perfect connection. “Together they created very daring looks. They mixed very successfully on most of their occasions ». Success for the context in which the story took place: “They achieved an ideal style that many women wanted to reach,” concludes Vijandi.

The legacy that leaves us



However, despite that influence, it is not easy to come across a Carrie Bradshaw on the street. “It is not easy to dare to those levels, her influence was in opening our minds,” continues this last stylist.

Her Vivianne Westwood wedding dress, which reappears in the sequel, and her two best-known tutu skirts.





Carrie’s fashionista delusions have left their mark on our closets. The tulle skirt is one in which the three professionals consulted agree. To this day, they are still sold in some stores and are an excellent option to wear at a wedding. The most daring would add the ‘bomber’ type jacket that the character wore.

Also the 50s dresses that look so good in Manhattan, the mixture of fabrics and prints, the wool sweaters with skirts, the love for designer bags, especially the ‘baguette’ style, which has come back with force… Or the dress printed with newspaper signed by Galliano and later replicated by Zara (the original, by the way, was auctioned a few months ago with a starting price of 15,000 euros). “Almost everything she wore is still current,” confirms Uranga. Another thing is that it is replicated as it is: “People are shy and what they will say still weighs heavily in some places and contexts.”