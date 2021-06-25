These days, LinkedIn profiles have become a real source of information regarding videogame projects not yet announced or which over the years have been definitively canceled.

According to what emerged from a recent report by Wccftech, analyzing Simon Larouche’s profile we can trace two fairly important news about him. Primarily, it would appear that the veteran of the gaming industry, who has been working in the sector for over 20 years (we mention among his most important works: Far Cry Instincts, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Watch Dogs 2 and Killzone 2) would be returning from Guerrilla Games in early 2018 in the role of Game Director for a unannounced game.

This item would therefore confirm the previous rumors, according to which the Dutch team is working on multiple projects at the same time. In addition to the highly anticipated Horizon Forbidden West, sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn starring Aloy, and a hypothetical Open-world MMORPG in development, it would seem that the PlayStation Studios software house has been working for 3 years on a game that has never been announced.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any relevant clues while delving into Larouche’s LinkedIn account, although many players would be quite happy to see a possible revival of Killzone on PlayStation 5.

Another element that we managed to find is that, before reuniting with Guerrilla Games, it would appear that Simon Larouche worked for a period at the Eidos-Montréal studios, and more specifically a Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

According to what emerged from the ad, the developer in this period would have held the role of Online Gameplay Director for the multiplayer mode of the game, which apparently would have been canceled by Square Enix.

Despite several rumors confirmed that the new Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, to be released on consoles and PCs on October 26, 2021, could re-propose mechanics similar to Marvel’s Avengers, the same Japanese company has repeatedly reiterated that the adventure starring Star Lord will be exclusively single player and there will be no DLC or microtransactions.

While waiting to learn more about the story, we advise you to take this information with due precaution, given that at the moment there has been no confirmation from the development team and these are mere speculations.

Finally, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West will debut exclusively on PlayStation consoles (PS4 and PS5) by the end of 2021, although no official release date has been announced at the moment.