These criticisms are linked to the fact that the game was presented with a focus on one female protagonist, Lucia , an unacceptable eventuality for many apparently. There have also been some pretty aggressive statements on the topic, such as a tweet that reads “I promise you the fans will make you regret it” or even “They will ruin GTA 6 with politics.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 immediately aroused the excitement of a large number of people, but at the same time many complained that the saga was become “woke” , a term used by the US right in recent times to refer in a derogatory way to all those contents that promote progressive ideas on matters of identity and ethnicity. Ned Luke, who played co-star Michael in GTA 5, gave his response to these “allegations”.

The reaction of Michael's voice actor from GTA 5

On the right, Michael from GTA 5

Ned Luke, who plays Michael in Grand Theft Auto 5, expressed his opinion on this nonsense in a recent interview. Speaking to IGN, she commented: “There are a lot of clowns saying, 'Rockstar's gone woke, he's bowing to the goodness of the world.'”

“GTA 6 will be the biggest game ever. To me [Lucia] It looks really badass. The last scene where they break in looks really cool. And the great thing is that she led the way. She kicked the door open and then Jason walked in. So, I don't know if that means she's going to be the star and he's going to be with her, or whatever.”

“There have been other female protagonists in the pastbut obviously not in something as big as this game,” Luke continued, praising what he's seen so far. Luke then spoke positively about his experience at Rockstar, commenting that he's never had a bad day at work.

