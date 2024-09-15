While there is no official answer on the matter, an ex-Rockstar Games member has had his say on the matter, stating that for the moment not even the development team knows if GTA 6 will be postponed.

Grand Theft Auto 6 It is one of the many great games awaited by fans. We do not have an exact release date yet and we know well that a massive work like this video game seems to be can encounter several difficulties during development, sometimes enough to force Rockstar Games to send it back of months, at the very least. Fans fear that this is exactly what will happen.

The words of the ex-Rockstar Games on GTA 6

If Rockstar were to delay Grand Theft Auto 6, the team wouldn’t know until mid-2025, according to a former GTA developer. The source is Obbe Vermeijwho worked on several games in the series such as GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas and others as a technical director. Vermeij speaks from experience, as the exact same scenario happened to GTA 4.

“The decision to delay the release of GTA 4 was made about four months before the original publication date“, explains Vermeij. “Before that, it’s difficult to make a decision. Probably [Rockstar] can’t determine whether it will actually release the game in 2025 until around May.”

“Furthermore: GTA 6 will be sold for more than ten years and there is no competition to worry about. They are not going to release the game until they are 100% satisfied. It doesn’t matter what is written in the trailer. I have no inside information. I have not spoken to anyone”, adds Vermeij. We must remember that Vermeij has not been part of Rockstar Games since 2009: his words are based on his past experience, not on real information.

