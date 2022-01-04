Home page politics

The EU plans for nuclear energy continue to cause frustration in Germany – Sigmar Gabriel reprimands “Maulhelden”. Surprisingly, another industry also wants to be “green”.

Berlin / Brussels – the renaissance of nuclear power? If the European Commission has its way, nuclear energy will in future be classified as “green” in the fight against the climate crisis – and could therefore be financially supported. Ironically, the energy source, which has fallen into disrepute, could get an upswing again. The situation in Germany is completely different: at the turn of the year some of the last nuclear reactors went offline. However, Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens *) sees little chance of being able to change the EU plans.

Atomic dispute: has Germany already lost to the plans of the European Union?

The new federal government seemed divided on the EU Commission’s project – the Greens were generally dissatisfied, the FDP only with the atomic pass; Finance Minister Christian Lindner welcomed the possible classification of gas-fired power plants as sustainable. Traffic light dispute over a lawsuit such as Austria is aiming for will probably not materialize. Greens Minister Lemke considers possible lawsuits to be largely hopeless. “I dare to doubt whether the proposal can still be changed, whether it can still be stopped,” said Lemke on Tuesday to the radio station Bayern 2. A change would only be possible if the majority of member states would say no to this proposal – this was not to expect.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had already decided on the issue of promoting nuclear power as a sustainable form of energy last autumn, Lemke said. “France has positioned itself very clearly, as have other countries” – in favor of the EU’s plans. You think the plans are wrong. The position of the federal government is closed, said Lemke. “The SPD, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz *, have all made it clear that from our point of view, from the point of view of the German government, nuclear power is not a sustainable investment.”

Ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel (SPD) tweeted clear words on Tuesday: “It’s amazing how short the memory is in atomic energy, the most expensive and dangerous power generation. My advice: only take seriously those who are willing to be looked for at home for a nuclear waste repository. All the others are unsuspecting mouth heroes. ”

Ricarda Lang, vice-chairman of the Greens and chief candidate *, also made her stance clear. “To classify the high-risk technology of nuclear power as sustainable is like saying when it comes to food labeling that alcohol is particularly healthy … that is a form of greenwashing. … That means Germany can not agree, “said the Green politician on ARD” Morgenmagazin “on Monday.

EU plans: armaments industry not classified as sustainable – sharp criticism from the industry

Meanwhile, the EU taxonomy is causing waves of outrage in another industry – the arms industry, of all places. As image reports, the Federal Association of the German Security and Defense Industry (BDSV) is concerned about the financing. if the industry is not classified as sustainable according to the EU plans.

“Even if the ‘green’ classification of nuclear energy is currently being hotly debated in Europe: France is showing us what kind of signal the EU has to send in order to show the private financial sector the way to sustainable investments. In contrast to nuclear energy, there is a consensus in Europe that safety is the basis for any type of sustainability, ”the tabloid quoted the general manager of the BDSV, Dr. Hans Christoph Atzpodien. It is all the more important that everything that enables the armed forces and security organs to carry out their tasks is anchored in the EU taxonomy as a contribution to sustainability, he demanded.

EU struggles for guideline for sustainable investments – climate neutrality by 2050

The German armaments company Heckler & Koch also reacted angrily towards the image. “Our pistols are ours with which our police officers are on the street every day, it was our assault rifles that the Bundeswehr soldiers used to save people from the Taliban in Kabul in the summer. And for that, we are being put in a silly corner by the banks and the EU! ”Enthused CFO Björn Krönert.

At the EU level, a guideline for “green”, sustainable investments is currently being struggled with. The classification of economic activities known as taxonomy is intended to channel more money into sustainable technologies and companies and thus make a significant contribution to Europe’s climate neutrality by 2050. (aka with dpa and AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.