Since the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix has been silent: now we are in 2022 and the company has promised new details on this game. But why has nothing more been heard in all this time? The reason was admitted by Square Enix itself, acknowledging that the development of the game had been postponed for six months but, what we did not know at the time is that this move influenced the reveal of another PS5 exclusive not yet announced.

Second Jordan Middler, VGC reporter, Square Enix had planned to present a new video game exclusive to PlayStation 5 earlier this year, but the change in the schedule for the next Final Fantasy would have caused them to postpone this new presentation in order not to put in shadow the sixteenth episode of one of his most important sagas.

In addition, Middler also ensures that this new game that the Japanese studio wants to present is not related to Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts or Dragon Quest.

Before giving us more information on Final Fantasy 16 or discovering that mysterious new game exclusive to PS5, Square Enix has given an appointment on March 3 to its fans, as this will be the day Babylon’s Fall goes on sale PlatinumGames.

