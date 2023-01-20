Since they announced the end of their romance, Federico Fashion Style and his former partner Letizia Porcu have become the most talked about characters on the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, another gossip has fallen on Italy’s most famous hairdresser. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

Federico Fashion Style admitted to being gay? The gossip around the most talked about hairstylist of the moment that in the last few hours she would have come out to very truein the study of Silvia Toffanin. The news was made public by Social Investigator Alessandro Rosica who confirmed the numerous rumors in circulation.

According to what has emerged, it seems that Federico Fashion Style will be present on January 21 in Silvia Toffanin’s living room. Here it seems that the hairdresser will talk about the famous coming out which we talk about so much in this period and which many have been waiting for a while.

This is what the Social Investigator revealed:

Federico Fashion Style has always wanted to protect his daughter and is keen to point out that he has always reported everything to Letizia.

In addition to this, it seems that Italy’s most famous hairdresser will also talk about the famous parallel life, gossip that has flooded the pages of the main gossip newspapers in recent weeks. We just have to wait for the next installment of very true to find out what he has to say Federico Lauri.

Federico Fashion Style, the former partner Letizia Porcu comes out with the new partner

If on the one hand the hairstylist is ready to finally tell his truth, on the other his ex-partner Letizia Porcu has found love again. In fact, the woman showed herself alongside the music producer Vincent Arena.

After numerous gossips, the couple has finally decided to come out into the open. In fact, a few days ago, Letizia Porcu shared one on her social page snap which portrays her in the company of her new love.