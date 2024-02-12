Could these 5 years of Amadeus also take away Fantasanremo? Fans ask for explanations, then comes the clarification.

After the victory of the La Sad al FantaSanremo 2024, the surprises are not fake. This 74th edition of the festival has already given us enough trouble, but now comes another bombshell news. After the announcement of the winner of the latest edition of the game linked to Sanremo Festivalhosted by Amadeus, there was a 'farewell' that was perhaps too vague.

The organizers and owners of the most popular application in Italy at the moment, FantaSanremo, have announced that the game, for 2024, it would have ended here with a date at Eurovision in May. Without further reference to the 2025 edition of the game which saw the participation of millions of people and teams.

FantaSanremo 2024 ends here. A cycle that lasted 5 years is coming to an end and has changed our lives and perhaps yours too.

The punk group triumphed inlatest edition of the game with a score of 486 points and, joking about their victory, the band also stated on Instagram live: “Now we're going to Sweden!”. Second place was won by Dargen D'Amico, defined by the organizers as “a points machine”, with 460 points, followed by Angelina Mango (420), who, thanks to the victory, obtained a bonus of 100 points.

But therefore, the future of the game started from 'Papalina' bar in Corva in the province of Fermo, is it uncertain or not? In 5 years it has become a consolidated tradition on the Ariston stage. It is now natural to think that for every Festival there is its competitive counterpart among the public at FantaSanremo. What in 2020 was a group of friends, with 47 participants and a PDF regulation, has become a place of millions of users. Many fans in panic. A user comments:

Let me understand that you expressed your intention badly and that you only intend to close the 5-year cycle with Amadeus, promising to return again next year forever and ever, amen, without causing harm to anyone.

The organizers of FantaSanremo had to deny the headlines who interpreted their post as announcing the end of the game. The FantaSanremo Team has therefore declared and written that the first cycle of FantaSanremo. They write in the press release:

Since the first edition of 2020, the cornerstones of our game have been “1 team, 5 artists, a captain”, 100 Baudi available to complete the team and a regulation divided into two parts: one linked to “merit”, with the ranking of the Festival and the various official awards linked to it, and a more playful and playful part.

Communication with them continues questions about a FantaSanremo which will work alongside a different artistic direction on the Ariston stage in 2025: