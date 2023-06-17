Featherweightthe young singer who has become the greatest exponent of regional Mexican music with his corridos’warlike‘, has always stayed away from scandal, but this time it became the focus of the critics.

During one of his live presentations, Doble P caused annoyance to thousands of users on social networks by not having accepted the gift which a fan enthusiastically brought to him.

In it video that has already turned the Internet around, the 24-year-old artist can be seen walking on a stage, while the euphoric screams of his audience are heard, when suddenly one of his followers threw a red box of the brand at him Nike.

It was a pair of sneakers, since Hassan Emilio usually wears sportswear despite the musical style he plays, so the very happy man approached the stage to deliver the present personally, but the singer’s reaction took him by surprise. .

In the clip it is observed how the fanatic opens the box, but the interpreter of ‘She dances Alone‘ He only shook his hand with his and continued on his way, something that not only astonished the young man, but also the rest of the audience who remained silent.

Given what happened, the fan did not know what to do and stood holding the box and observing what had happened, so Internet users did not take long to attack the famous, pointing out that he had already fame is rising.

“Too bad that they humiliate the fans and that their fame rises… humility is impossible”, “Mambo is past. I do not justify it, he is a fanatic, at least give him a hug”, “Like this or more baby? Tsss has not even been on the Top for a year and she has already climbed on it ”.

However, there were others who were launched against the young man, as they indicate that people attend a concert to listen to the artist and not to go on stage.

