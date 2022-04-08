The report of Fabio Mortuzzo with Lulù Selassié he has always been rather unstable.

Like all fathers, when he saw his son suffering, he never missed an opportunity to speak ill of Lulu and disagree on the relationship with his son.

After leaving the Big Brother VIP house it seemed that relations had calmed down also because Manuel is very much in love. But someone recently pointed out to him that he blocked the girl on social media.

Fabio Bortuzzo replied as follows:

I don’t understand much, but can it be an Instagram problem? I honestly do not think anything has happened, also because first of all I do not think they go to remove the follow.

Even a fanpage of the couple denied everything by defending the boy’s father: “But I dissociate myself from all of you paranoid. You are the same as you saw Manuel who had changed his mind about Lulu for convenience. You broke the boxes, because if you followed them you can’t think of such a thing. But it seems to you that if it were true they do it on social networks. “

In the meantime, Lulù Selassié does not care and has not responded to any controversy, but has emphasized with those who no longer have relations of his former roommates:

Who will we never see again among the gieffini? Obviously Davide Silvestri, certainly he, then also Katia Ricciarelli, theirs for now. We have always shown her respect, then there were things that we could not bear. She said bad and racist things, but at first I still tried to get beyond her because I was fond of her.