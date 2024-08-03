But global energy markets in general and European ones in particular have witnessed radical transformations in recent years, the most prominent of which was the crisis that erupted against the backdrop of the Russian-Ukrainian war in February 2022, as Europe found itself facing an existential challenge with unprecedented price increases, after decades of heavy reliance on Russian energy.

This crisis seems to have come to an end, according to Shell CEO Wael Sawan, which raises many questions about the extent of Europe’s success in breaking its dependence on Russian energy, whether stability has returned to its markets, and whether it can be said that the era of Russian dominance over European energy is gone forever?

In an interview with the British newspaper, the Financial Times, which was reviewed by Sky News Arabia, Sawan confirmed that the energy crisis in Europe has ended and market prices and their fluctuations have returned to the levels they were before the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“We have seen across the energy complex in the second quarter of this year, perhaps more than any of the previous quarters recently, that we are getting back to a normal price and margin level before 2022,” Sawan said, adding that gas, crude oil and electricity prices have all come down and become more stable.

However, Sawan, who promised to focus Shell on its core business when he became CEO in January 2023, made clear he was preparing the company for a volatile journey through the energy transition.

In the wake of the Ukrainian crisis, the European Union announced a plan to reduce its dependence on Russian oil by 90 percent by the end of 2023, to deprive Moscow of financing its war on Ukraine, while Russia resorted to cutting off gas supplies to Europe, with the exception of a small percentage, especially since it constituted about 45 percent of its imports (155 billion cubic meters per year).

Europe is still in the heart of the crisis

Speaking to Sky News Arabia Economy, Amer Al-Shobaki, an international energy consultant, pointed out that the European Union relied heavily on Russian energy before the Russian-Ukrainian war, with rates estimated at about 45 percent of its gas needs, 25 percent on oil, and 50 percent on Russian coal, but these rates have now decreased and have not disappeared.

He explained that Europe still depends on Russian energy despite its 14 packages of sanctions on Russia. It imports 16 percent of its gas needs from Russia, and countries such as the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary import Russian oil through the southern Druzhba pipeline. Nuclear reactors in the European Union still depend on Russian nuclear fuel, and any interruption of these quantities from Russia will pose a major problem for the European Union.

Hence, Al-Shobaki confirms that Europe has not emerged from the energy crisis, and in this he disagrees with Shell CEO Wael Sawan. Al-Shobaki also supported his point of view by saying that “Europe also did not face a very cold winter in the past two years, but if it faces severe cold next winter, its reserves will quickly decrease in the middle of winter and the energy sector will be exposed to a new crisis. This is if we do not talk about the possibility of Russia cutting off gas supplies to Europe, especially liquefied gas, then the old continent will face a big problem, and he confirms that Europe is still at the heart of the crisis.”

Despite the decline in gas prices, which are the basis for electricity generation in Europe or on which electricity is priced, prices are still high compared to the five-year average in the European continent that preceded the Russian-Ukrainian war, according to international energy consultant Al-Shoubaki, who pointed out that the price has now reached about 35 euros per megawatt hour, while the price before the war was less than 20 euros per megawatt hour.

“So far, there are no real sanctions on Russian gas, especially liquefied gas (here we distinguish between natural and liquefied gas), as liquefied gas comes to Europe in good quantities, while package 14 of the European Union’s sanctions only included the re-export of Russian liquefied gas to a third country. This could reduce Europe’s imports of Russian gas by a small percentage, which is the percentage that was previously re-exported, as the European Union is still the largest importer of Russian liquefied gas,” he added.

Variation in EU countries’ abandonment of Russian energy

The European Union countries also differ in the way they abandon Russian energy. Germany, for example, has replaced gas with coal, which is the largest source of electricity production in Germany, and this contradicts its pledges at climate summits to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change, according to him.

In response to a question about what Sun meant by the energy crisis in Europe being over, Al-Shobaki replied: “Perhaps Sun meant that the crisis is over with regard to prices and their decline to 35 euros per megawatt hour, after they reached more than 160 euros per megawatt hour at the peak of the crisis. This is perhaps what Swan relied on to estimate the end of the crisis, but he forgot that Europe imports Russian gas and there are still countries that depend on Russian oil and nuclear fuel.”

For his part, Mamdouh Salama, a global oil expert, said in an interview with the Sky News Arabia Economy website: “The European Union has been able to some extent to stabilize energy prices compared to what they were in the wake of the European energy crisis, and has been able to reduce its absolute dependence on Russian gas supplies, but this situation will change once the Russian-Ukrainian war ends.”

However, the European Union still imports significant amounts of Russian gas, estimated at between 14 and 16 percent of its needs, through the TurkStream pipeline through Turkey and the pipeline that passes through Ukraine. In return, the European Union paid a heavy price to replace cheap and abundant Russian gas sent through pipelines with American liquefied gas. The evidence for this is that the European economy has since been in a state of near collapse, as the International Monetary Fund expects it to grow in 2024 by only 0.5 percent, and even this number is uncertain and we do not know the extent of its certainty until the end of the year, according to Salama.

Russia’s control over energy markets cannot be removed

The global oil expert explains that the United States and the European Union have not been able to remove Russia’s control over the world’s energy supplies, adding: “Russia is the world’s energy giant and despite very strict sanctions, they have not been able to curb Russia’s control over the energy markets, whether gas, oil, coal or nuclear fuel.”

He noted that Russia still exports more than 8 million barrels of oil, including petroleum derivatives and crude oil, despite being affected by the OPEC+ cut, and that its gas exports are still high, albeit lower than what it used to export to the European Union, as it exports liquid gas and gas via pipelines to China and also sends gas to India and many Asian countries.

Salama explains that “oil prices are currently relatively low despite the solid fundamentals of the global oil market and the strength of global demand for oil, attributing this to several major factors that are putting pressure on lowering oil prices, especially in the year of the US presidential elections, where the US is leading this campaign, along with its allies, the International Energy Agency and oil traders, who are increasingly working to put pressure on oil prices with the aim of lowering them to serve the US economy.”

But he believes that oil prices, especially Brent crude, will reach $90 per barrel during the second half of this year, in addition to the fact that OPEC+ will not change its policy in terms of reducing production until it sees that there is a tightness in the global oil market, which motivates it to increase its production, but at the present time I believe that the global oil market is somewhat balanced.