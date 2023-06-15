Edwin Cardona could have the days numbered in Racing de Avellaneda, the colombian player It does not enter into the plans of the Argentine team for the next season and the directors are reflecting on giving the footballer who came to the club as a star a way out.

Colombian problems in Argentina

According to information collected by the diary oléthe talented Colombian It is on the exit ramp, because it does not count in the project of the technician Fernando Gago, who initially trusted Cardona’s quality skills, but after a few months he stopped taking it into account.

The 30-year-old player He has been involved in several extra-sports problems and the constant injuries have led him to lose the confidence of the Argentine team. Besides, olé revealed that Gago took him out of his plans because in training does not show the commitment that the DT needs.

Added to the problems off the pitch are the words of Edwin Cardona that They did not like the board of directors and Racing fans at all. The coffee grower revealed in ESPN that his wish was to return to Atlético Nacional and left the door open to return to Colombia.

“The idea and the dream is always to return to Nacional. God willing that the opportunity be given. I’d love to. We will wait until the end of the semester and we will see the options you have to make the best decision. Nacional will always be one of the best decisions of my life. I always wanted to return to the club that saw me born and I am always grateful,” said the midfielder in a dialogue with the F360 program.

What decision will Racing take?

According to information from Olé, the racing board He is considering two options to ‘get rid of’ the important contract of Edwin Cardona, who has a link with the Argentine team until December 31, 2024.

One of the hypotheses that is handled is find a way out, offering the player to other clubs, either in Argentina or in international football. Cardona’s desire is to return to Atlético Nacional, but the Medellín team is not in favor of repatriating the Colombian, he revealed olé

The other option is for the club to sit down with a representative and player to reach an agreement on the termination of the contract.

Although it is one of the hypotheses that is gaining strength the most, the ‘academy’ don’t want to lose money After making a strong investment between the signing and the player’s salary, if they reach an agreement the club would lose close to 2 million dollars.

Edwin Cardona’s numbers with Racing’s elastic

The Colombian He has not managed to consolidate himself in the team after his arrival in Avellaneda, In his first season he was only able to play 23 games, adding up all the competitions, where he only scored two goals.

But this year, the season went from being opaque to dark for Edwin Cardona, who played five games in the Argentine Professional League, one in the Copa Libertadores and one in the Copa Argentina. The player Much of the year has been spent between the stands and the bench.

