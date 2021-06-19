After the video game fair, we give the floor to 3DJuegos readers.

They have been days of not stopping for an instant; new video games that were made known to the general public, gameplay trailers and videos of other well-known titles, interesting details of some of the most anticipated games of the moment and of course also, bombastic statements about the future of the video game industry. When there is a big event involved the present overflows us With so much news that sometimes it’s hard to keep up, but it’s what we like! And it’s what we expected from E3 2021.

There’s no denying that there have been tons of cool ads and games.After saying goodbye to what has usually been considered the most important video game fair in the world, it is time to recap and assess whether or not it has lived up to expectations. And at 3DJuegos we want to give the floor to you, the readers, so you can tell us your opinion. There’s no denying that there have been loads of ads and interesting games, but don’t forget about the big absences at E3 2021, which, in a way, have caused disappointment among fans.

The magazine has already dedicated a special to assessing the best moments of E3 2021 and also the worst, but as we said, now we want you to share your opinion about the fair with the rest. What do you think of the conferences? Do you think companies have lived up to an event of these characteristics? Has E3 lost strength and prestige compared to other video game events?

As always in our Readers Opinion section we ask you to participate in the survey and leave your comment in the forum.

