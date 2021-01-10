How do civilizations collapse? Spontaneously, we think of epidemics, wars, or both at the same time. The barbarian invasions brought down ancient Rome; Constantinople, it was decimated by the bubonic plague, losing 350,000 inhabitants out of 500,000… But we know less about the part of climate change in the disappearance of civilizations. Yet this is what would have happened in Mesopotamia around 2,200 BC or in the end of the Mycenaean Empire around 1,100 BC.

Global warming hotspot

Since climate has figured prominently in the concerns of our century, the question of the link between environmental factors and the collapse of societies has arisen more and more. Better understanding this link in the past knowing how societies have adapted or not certainly allows us to act better in the present and for the future.

The stakes are such that the CNRS launched, ten years ago, the Mistrals project, an ambitious program for the Mediterranean. Why specifically this territory? It occupies a central place in history: cradle of civilizations, ground of geopolitical stakes, the Mediterranean Basin, by its diversity and its vulnerability, is also the hotspot (hot spot) of global warming. Temperatures there are rising faster than global temperature: 1.4 ° C since the start of the industrial era, compared to 1 ° C on average for the rest of the planet.

A thousand researchers

The Mistrals program, responsible for studying “the environment and global changes in and around the Mediterranean Sea”, involved a thousand researchers from 23 countries and was the subject of some 1,500 scientific articles. In this program, Paleomex devoted itself to the study of the ancient climate and how men have adapted to it. Naturalists, geographers, geophysicists, biologists, as well as archaeologists and paleoclimatologists, all these scientists have reconstructed past climates from natural archives such as sediments, pollens and their grains, algae or fungi and micro-charcoals. Their results were released on November 3.

“It was about detecting the environmental consequences of climate change at the scale of the places where people lived in the past and determining how rapid climate change, at the geological scale, can produce social change such as a transformation of the population. or the end of a civilization, ”explains Laurent Lespez, professor at the University of Paris-Est Créteil and member of the CNRS Physical Geography Laboratory.

At the end of the Neolithic period, in Thessaly, around 4,000 BC and in Anatolia, in central Turkey, around 1,100, it was indeed observed a gradual disappearance of the population. Laurent Lespez

The work of Paleomex, in which this researcher took part, made it possible to establish, for example, how drought and aridity would have slowed down the development of Mesopotamia and favored the emergence of other better situated peoples, in Greece in particular. They confirm, in any case, what we know but that many still have trouble hearing: “Climate change contributes to the establishment, growth, decline or migration of human populations. “

This is the lesson learned from investigations carried out by Paleomex teams on archaeological sites from the Neolithic and Bronze Age in Greece and Turkey. “At the end of the Neolithic, in Thessaly in central Greece, around 4000 BC and in Anatolia, in central Turkey, around 1100, it was indeed observed a gradual disappearance of the population”, reveals Laurent Lespez .

Droughts and migration

In the fourth millennium BC. AD, climate change with successive periods of drought occurs while much of the Aegean experiences a dramatic decline in the number of settlements. Researchers speak of a “lost millennium”. But, in the north of the Aegean, agro-pastoral activity continues. “The period seems rather marked by a transformation of the organization of the population which accompanies changes in material production with ceramics, jewelry, etc. »Explains the geographer.

A similar observation is made a little later, in Anatolia in central Turkey. Climate change began there around 1250 BC. AD, when the Hittite Empire is at its peak. The empire disappeared around 1170, that is to say 80 years after the beginning of the drought, but the mode of agricultural production, it will last beyond the end of the Bronze Age, for nearly two millennia. “Proof of the resilience capacity of complex and efficient agro-pastoral systems which combine various resources – fruits, cereals, olives, vines, livestock – and grazing forest exploitation”, comments Laurent Lespez, who specifies: “The diversity of Mediterranean environments had to help traditional societies to adapt. “

Resources and adaptation

Another example of resilience, the archaeological site of Case Bastione, located 610 meters between land and sea, in the center of Sicily on the Herean mountains. Studies of its environmental history, at the end of the 3rd millennium BC, give it the status of an exemplary ecosystem. The Vesuvius Observatory calls for it to be rehabilitated and recognized as a center of agro-pastoral biodiversity, a heritage for future generations. “By drawing inspiration from the millennial practices of Case Bastione – cultivation of cereals and legumes, use of wood from endemic species and natural water resources – we could reduce the vulnerability of the Mediterranean islands”, says Claudia Speciale, of the National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV). However, as a result of significant climate change, between 4,500 and 4,200 BCE, populations eventually moved. Climate migration is actually an old story …

The challenge today is whether we are capable of limiting the damage we inflict on the planet and how to adapt. Laurent Lespez

The big lesson to be learned from these examples is that, while the climate factor alone does not explain the decline of societies, it certainly contributes. This is even more true for contemporary societies. “Their needs for natural resources severely limit their ability to adapt, whereas in the Neolithic period, societies mainly developed subsistence practices,” explains Laurent Lespez. For the researcher, “the climate change at work, due to human activity, is experiencing a marked acceleration. It is without comparison with that of the past. The challenge today is to know if we are able to limit the damage we inflict on the planet and how to adapt ”. The sites opened by the Paleomex project invite us to take this double challenge seriously.

Find all of our articles on the fight against global warming.