According to what the weekly 'Oggi' states, the confidences of the couple's friends reveal that the “organised” crisis began months ago.

There is no newspaper or program that has not talked about the separation between Chiara Ferragni And Fedez. It has quickly become one of the most discussed topics in recent weeks, from the alleged crisis to the separation with Fedez who went to live in his old house. Every day, almost every hour, new information emerges on the topic, awaiting the declarations that the digital entrepreneur will make from Fabio Fazio in the episode of What's the weather like of March 3.

According to what the weekly 'Oggi' states, the confidences of friends of the couple reveal that the crisis began months ago. However, strategies have also been developed to get out of the tunnel of the Balocco pandori case which affected Ferragni.

The crisis would have begun in December, shortly after Balocco pandori scandal. According to suppositions mixed with rumors coming from the environment close to the couple, Fedez would have asked Chiara Ferragni to immediately fire Fabio Maria Damato, the manager involved in the investigation for the alleged aggravated fraud. Despite this request, the dismissal never took place, causing a deep rift in the relationship between the spouses and, therefore, heavy arguments.

The weekly claims that Chiara Ferragni, without firing Damato, would have pushed Fedez to move away to the point of sleeping downstairs. He, in fact, would have slept in a room near the recording studio. She, however, would have kept the room upstairs, close to the children.

Following this phase of tension, Fedez apparently decided to leave and go to Miami with his assistant Eleonora. She said at the time that she “needed a change of scenery.” Subsequently, there was the dinner at Cracco in Galleria on Valentine's Day, little documented, in fact, for a couple as social as the Ferragnez. Shortly after, the news of the breakup was launched by 'Dagospia'.

According to a source close to the couple, Chiara Ferragni would have had two options to divert attention from the legal problems linked to the Balocco pandori scandal. One was to announce a third pregnancy, the other was the end of the relationship with Fedez. By the way, we read in the weekly magazine:

But so that his image does not suffer further shocks, the “responsibility” must fall on Fedez, guilty of not having reciprocated the support he received when he was diagnosed with the disease. The rapper would have provided questionable help: first a ramshackle defense (with the attack on the newspapers which, instead of feminicides, deal with pandors), then a progressive distancing. Until the own goal of the podcast Muschio Selvaglio with Marco Travaglio”.

In doing so we also managed to obscure the fact that no brand invited Ferragni to Milan Fashion Week. However, it would have been Chiara Ferragni who pushed Fedez away, not the other way around. He confided to a friend: “I'm under a train.”