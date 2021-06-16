Hideki Kamiya is the way he is and has expressed himself openly on social media after his absence at E3 2021.

Bayonetta 3 has been one of the great absences of the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. Since it was announced at The Game Awards gala in late 2017, we have only seen a teaser of the game with its logo. Time passes and the witch of Umbra does not show signs of life, which is worrying fans of this Platinum Games saga. But Hideki kamiya, creator of the series, goes to his own thing and after “trolling” before the conference, he has made a statement to nip the speculations raised on the net at the root.

Bayonetta 3 and Metroid Prime 4 have once again been the great absenteesThe Japanese creative has not been very happy that the players think about the cancellation of the project or even that they talk about the closure of Platinum Games in some cases. “I understand why people say ‘hurry up and post information’ or ‘show us something’, but reckless comments like ‘has development stopped?’ Or ‘I suppose it has been delayed’, etc. are nothing more than an annoying public waste, “said the creative through Twitter.

Of course, after all this time, it is difficult to remain calm. Especially if at the time of the event the own Kamiya uploads a photo with three amiibo figures of the protagonist– in reference to Bayonetta 3- or when asked about the game, he repeats the same answers from previous years. Even telling the players to forget about the game so that the surprise is greater.

When will we see Bayonetta 3 in action again? It is the million dollar question. Another disappeared from the Nintendo Switch catalog is Metroid Prime 4, although Retro Studios have said today that they are working hard on the project.

